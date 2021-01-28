Why utility vehicles are an increasingly safe bet for farmers

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) suitable for farm use have been around since the late 1960s. The earliest ATVs machines were three wheelers which gained a poor safety reputation and were voluntary withdrawn from the market in 1987.

Hastening their demise was the advent of the four wheel 'quad bike', which isn't a bike at all, more a car with handlebars. These were considered more stable and therefore safer, but 40 years on that assumption is also coming under scrutiny.

Safety is obviously a prime factor in this market segment and it appears to be driving the next phase of change. The sale of utility vehicles, referred to as UTVs, is increasing as their advantages over the quad become more apparent.

The increased safety of UTVs is due to a fundamental shift in their design compared to a quad. No longer is the operator sat high up above the engine; instead, their weight is located at a much lower level.

Using a chassis type construction rather than a bike type frame brings many other advantages. These include greater carrying capacity, roll-over protection and comfort , as well as the acceptance of a diesel engine as the power unit, an idea that never caught on in quads.

Expand Close Polaris maintains that the advantages of power and initial cost give its petrol-powered UTVs an edge / Facebook

Whatsapp Polaris maintains that the advantages of power and initial cost give its petrol-powered UTVs an edge

Given the basic differences between quads and UTVs, it is tempting to think of the latter as a scaled down pickup truck. However, this would not be strictly correct as many UTVs have been developed for the leisure market with adaptations for agriculture.

In addition to leisure and agriculture variants, a third type has evolved and that is what might loosely be termed groundcare vehicles. These share the same base unit, but are fitted with turf tyres and will often lack roll-over protection.

Expand Close Kubota UTVs are equipped with a hydrostatic transmission borrowed from the compact tractor range. / Facebook

Whatsapp Kubota UTVs are equipped with a hydrostatic transmission borrowed from the compact tractor range.

There are several major manufacturers selling UTVs in Ireland and their ranges encompass all three classes of machine. To help decide which would be the best option the following points are worth considering.

UTV type

Leisure and groundcare UTVs tend to be lighter and less robust than those suitable for agricultural use. Selecting a model which has been built from the ground up as a farm vehicle will increase its usability and resale value. However, manufacturers are now taking heed of the needs of farmers and are building greater resilience into all their commercial models.

Engine

The diesel engine can be happily used in a working UTV as sports performance is not a priority. Horsepower is usually around the mid 20s for diesels. Petrol-powered UTVs are not to be ruled out as they have more power and are faster, which can be useful when herding animals and for road use.

Transmission

Power output is immaterial if it cannot be effectively applied to the ground. Most transmissions are of the belt-driven CVT type employing a centrifugal clutch. These have the disadvantage of requiring higher revs to start off and the belt can slip and wear. Hydrostatic transmissions are also available. These pull from tickover and provide engine retardation, a feature which is only available as an option on CVT drive trains.

Suspension

Independent all round suspension will offer greater off-road capability than a fixed beam axle, an arrangement which is often found at the rear of quads and on a few UTVs. Both traction and comfort are enhanced when each corner is sprung independently.

Ground clearance

This can vary to a large extent with machines that are derived from the leisure sector tending to have a higher stance. The downside is that the centre of gravity is also higher. But unless the UTV is required on particularly rough terrain, ground clearance is not usually a problem.

Safety features

Roll-over protection is the major item although there are others to be considered. The provision of seat belts which restrict revs if not buckled up is one, while the firm attachment of doors or the supply of safety nets if not fitted should also be considered.

Sufficient lighting for winter evenings is an important factor and extra lighting is a popular option among UTV buyers.

Carrying capacity

Thanks to a loadbed rather than a series of racks, UTVs have a far greater carrying capacity than quads. Mounting fertiliser spreaders and sprayers of a practical size becomes possible. On some models the bed can be tipped to unload loose materials. There are also extended versions with seating for four people.

Rated towing capacity tends to be higher with diesels but is not always much greater than quads of equivalent power.

Cost

Petrol-powered models start at roughly twice the price of a large quad with diesel-powered versions reaching well over €20,000, depending on final specification. Running costs of petrol-powered models are obviously higher, but the greater power they offer often compensates for this shortfall.

