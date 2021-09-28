Why this Galway farmer owns 11 vintage Steyr tractors he restored himself – along with loads of other classic machinery

Tony with his Telefón box in his yard

Tony with his very unusual bicycle - it has a steering wheel belonging to a Steyr tractor

The 1961 Red Steyr before it was restored...

Tony with his 1963 Steyr tractor and 1921 McCormack reaper-binder cutting oats the old way with JohnJoe Burke

Tony Dermody, of Cloonkeen, Killoran, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. with his fully restored 1953 Green Steyr, with a 1939 threshing mill by Ransom in the backround. Photos: Gerry Stronge

Tony Dermody has held on to his very first tractor since the 1960s and still uses it to make hay every year.

“I’ve been farming all my life since I was in short pants,” says the Galway man.

Originally a suckler and sheep farmer, Tony now keeps dry cattle on his 70ac farm, but his real love is vintage machinery, with the first tractor his family ever bought still going strong thanks to his skills.

“My love of machinery came when we bought our first tractor in 1969 — I still have the cheque and all for it,” the Ballinasloe man says proudly.

“It was a single-cylinder Steyr tractor, with a 15-horsepower engine.



“It did all our work — mowing, ploughing, tilling, it did everything and brought in the hay.

“I drove it shortly after getting it and I would have been around 13 years of age.

“Not many farmers had tractors at the time. There were a few David Browns, but not even many of them were about.”

The tractor is still going strong, with many people from the local community stopping to take pictures.

“We put a mid-mounted single-bar mower on it and that’s part of the reason why we kept it and never traded it in,” Tony says.

“There was no looking back cutting hay once that was on. I’ve done acres and acres with that tractor.

“We have to turn the hay and season it, and make tram cocks of hay in the field.

“They stay there for about three weeks to a month and then you bring them in and make a big pike of hay and put them in the hay shed in the haggard.

“I make silage as well but I get in a contractor, John Dolan Agri, to do that and round bales of hay too.

“It takes a world of time with the vintage machine but we had all the time in the world back then — we don’t seem to have a lot of it any more.

“We had our own help at that time, there would be a few of us around.

“Everyone is doing their own bit now, and people are too busy.

“Tractors nowadays are gone very big and elaborate for their work, but I understand that they’re needed.”

To put it into perspective, Tony says that if you were cutting a five-acre field with the Steyr and mower it would take four to five hours and use two gallons of diesel.

Tony owns 11 Steyr tractors which he has carefully restored and maintained over the years.

The original home of the Steyr was Austria, and they were renowned for their durability. Although the company was bought by Case in 1996, Tony still plans to visit Austria and trace the roots of the Steyr brand.

“I would have always gone to vintage shows in England and brought back bits and pieces, plus Ireland has a very good vintage scene as well,” Tony says.

His latest project was a Steyr 185, which was in “an awful state.”

“It was just picked up in a JCB and left in a trailer,” he says. “I had to get mudguards, its brakes needed freeing and there was a body of work to be done but now it’s in a reasonable state, and it’s the only one of its kind in the whole of Ireland.

“I make time to look after them all. I didn’t plan on having so many but it just grew over the years. People knew I had an interest and left them to me.

“I taught myself how to fix the engines. I’d keep looking at it them and make enquiries and read some books. I never learnt the trade formally.”

Tony jokes that the best advice he can give people interested in vintage machinery is to stay away from it because it becomes an obsession; he can’t explain his own fascination.

He has plans to do a threshing in October to make thatch for a roof he’s restoring and enjoys the thrill it gives people to see the vintage machinery still in action.

“We’re keeping the old ways alive and that’s important, because once some things are gone we’ll never see them again,” he says.