Why the Komatsu WA320-8 wheel loader has proven itself popular amongst contractors

Komatsu's first purpose-built, agriculture and silage specific WA320-8 wheel loader – now available from distributor McHale Plant Sales.
Derek Casey

The latest-generation Komatsu WA320-8 wheel loader — a machine that, in recent years, has proven itself popular amongst contractors for whom large volume silage work is a major activity — has arrived in Ireland.

Distributed by McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill and Rathcoole, the new machine is said to be attracting strong interest, with “a number of deals in place ahead of the first cut of the season”, according to their general manager Denis McGrath.

First developed for use in quarries, major civil works and construction projects, the WA320-8 is now available as a purpose-built, agriculture and silage specific loader.

Able to perform as comfortably in the silage pit, grain and feed store as it does in the aggregates and construction site, the new Dash 8 version embodies all of its predecessor’s recognised benefits — they being higher production, reduced fuel consumption and improved operator comfort.

Powered by Komatsu’s latest low emissions EU Stage IV compliant engine technology, the new wheel loader has an operating weight of 16,225kgs.

Delivering high levels of productivity and efficiency, its bucket has a capacity of 2.6-3.2 cubic metres and a tipping load of 11.5 tonnes.

It can be released and replaced with a 14 ft-wide fold out rake, depending on requirements. Komatsu highlights its long life and high resale value, together with ease of maintenance and improved machine monitoring and support.

Offering what is termed ‘best-in-class access to maintenance and control points’, its service intervals have been lengthened and maintenance costs reduced.

Improved operator comfort comes from its larger cab, increased visibility and leg space, climate control, heated air-suspended seat and single control joystick with full functions.

Other features include a wide core radiator with automatic reverse cycle, smooth ride boom suspension, auto-lube system and full light pack including front and rear Xenon lights.

In common with other Stage IV machines, the Dash 8 comes equipped with latest KOMTRAX telematics and is backed by Komatsu CARE maintenance support.


Online Editors

