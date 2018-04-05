Why the Komatsu WA320-8 wheel loader has proven itself popular amongst contractors

Distributed by McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill and Rathcoole, the new machine is said to be attracting strong interest, with “a number of deals in place ahead of the first cut of the season”, according to their general manager Denis McGrath.

First developed for use in quarries, major civil works and construction projects, the WA320-8 is now available as a purpose-built, agriculture and silage specific loader.

Able to perform as comfortably in the silage pit, grain and feed store as it does in the aggregates and construction site, the new Dash 8 version embodies all of its predecessor’s recognised benefits — they being higher production, reduced fuel consumption and improved operator comfort.