Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -1.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why belt balers sales are on the up 

Belt baler sales are increasing in Ireland as more farmers tap into these machines’ ability to produce bales tailored for a variety of demands

The McHale variable chamber round balers are suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company Expand
The McHale variable chamber round balers are perfectly suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company Expand

Close

The McHale variable chamber round balers are suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company

The McHale variable chamber round balers are suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company

The McHale variable chamber round balers are perfectly suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company

The McHale variable chamber round balers are perfectly suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company

/

The McHale variable chamber round balers are suited to forage crops as well as straw claim the company

Justin Roberts

There are two types of round baler on the market, but only one choice for Irish conditions according to many farmers, especially in the west. To make a bale from wet and heavy crops, only a roller baler will do – belt machines are just not up to the job it is claimed by many.

That may be the accepted view, but it is one that is being increasingly challenged, says Mike Walsh of McHale Engineering. The company says that belt machine sales have been increasing in Ireland for several reasons.

Fixed or variable chamber

Most Watched

Privacy