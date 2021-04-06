Why belt balers sales are on the up 

There are two types of round baler on the market, but only one choice for Irish conditions according to many farmers, especially in the west. To make a bale from wet and heavy crops, only a roller baler will do – belt machines are just not up to the job it is claimed by many.

That may be the accepted view, but it is one that is being increasingly challenged, says Mike Walsh of McHale Engineering. The company says that belt machine sales have been increasing in Ireland for several reasons.

Fixed or variable chamber

The fundamental difference between the two is that the roller type forms the bale in a chamber that is usually of fixed dimensions. Grass is fed into an empty barrel until it can take no more, and then it is wrapped and ejected.

With a belt baler, the grass is fed into a much narrower barrel - think of it as a pipe – which then expands as the crop is squeezed in. Once the desired size is reached it is wrapped and ejected in the same way as a roller baler.

The main attraction of the latter is that the crop is under compression during the process, ensuring a consistent density throughout the bale. Fixed chamber balers only start compressing the crop once approximately a third of the material has been loaded, leaving a softer centre and a lighter bale.

Further advantages of the belt baler are that bales are, on average, around 20pc heavier, although this is highly dependent on crop type and baling conditions. They can also be made faster as the crop is consolidated right from the start rather than needing time to be compressed fully.

A rapid collection of the crop and its formation into fewer bales is obviously a winning combination. More timely baling and less transport are two great advantages of variable chamber balers.

Demands

The belt baler’s mechanical efficiency means the whole concept of baling moves from one of just bundling up the material for transport and storage, to manufacturing a product to meet a variety of demands.

To make the most of variable chamber balers, it needs to be appreciated that they give far greater control over how the bale is formed. The emphasis then switches from baling as a simple means of forage storage to the operation being targeted towards a specific use.

Silage, for instance, will benefit from having the air squeezed out from the whole bale, so it is obviously important to have a dense core and outer layers. Here the variable chamber type scores well, as it may be set for maximum compression throughout the intake part of the cycle.

However, farmers making hay might wish to allow the bale to breath from the inside, so a softer core, allowing the passage of air through the centre, is obviously of benefit.

This too can be achieved with many manufacturers designing their machines so that the initial chamber size can be enlarged to mimic the action of a fixed chamber model.

Final bale size is also adjustable with a belt type baler, allowing smaller bales to be produced for easier manhandling come feeding time.

The equine world also tends to prefer these as there is less spoilage from a rapidly eaten small haylage bale than a larger item which may spoil before it is all consumed.

At the other extreme, tillage farmers are keen to cram as much straw on a lorry as possible so big, heavy bales are much preferred. Variable chamber balers can switch one size to another at the touch of the button.

McHale's belt balers have four pre-set bale types which can be selected from an in cab console.

Power

As far as power requirements are concerned both types will happily operate behind tractors of 80 to 120hp.

Although the power requirement of the baling operation of either type is not particularly demanding, the variable chamber models are heavier and carry a denser bale, so it is best to go for the upper end of this range.

Extra weight also puts a greater strain on the tractor’s brakes, especially if moving faster, although stopping less, than a fixed chamber model. If axle brakes on the baler are an option, it is well worth having them fitted.

One objection to variable chamber balers is that the belts are easily damaged and expensive to repair. Not so, says Mike Walsh: the belts are far tougher nowadays and can be fixed by a 'joining kit' within an hour, thus minimising down time.

Finally, the cost difference between the two types is not that great - at retail value it is around 20pc more for a variable chamber model compared to fixed chamber type in the McHale range.