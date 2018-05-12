Calling quad bikes ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) gives farmers a "false sense of confidence", an Australian safety expert has told a Teagasc safety conference.

Calling quad bikes ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) gives farmers a "false sense of confidence", an Australian safety expert has told a Teagasc safety conference.

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'

Of the 104 people who were killed in quad bike accidents on Australian farms between 2011 and 2016, only 12pc were wearing helmets.

Susan Brumby, director of the Australian National Centre for Farmer Health, told the Teagasc conference that the Australian government are examining ways to reduce quad fatalities and injuries. She said quad bikes are no longer called ATVs in Australia as this misleads farmers.

"Calling them ATVs gives a false sense of confidence to farmers. People put equipment on them that they're not designed to carry and that affects the centre of gravity," she said. Ms Brumby added that results from research carried out by her organisation show that 60pc of quad-bike drivers never wear helmets.