What €500,000 will get you from John Deere’s latest top-of-the-range tractor

All the models in the range have been given a power boost with the flagship tractors now boasting 691hp

For those who have half a million euros tucked away under the mattress, John Deere may have just what you are looking for.

Although the prices for the new 9R series have yet to be announced, the outgoing machines in the series were certainly nudging that figure. So what will you get for that sort of money?

For starters, all the models in the range have been given a power boost with the new 9R/9RX 640 models now boasting 691hp, provided by a 15 litre Cummins engine.

At the lower end of the scale the JD 9R 440 has a more modest 484hp under the bonnet and provides an entry point into this league of machinery.

The smaller machines of 640hp or less are now all powered by John Deere’s own six cylinder engine of 13.6 litres, the same power plant as found in the company’s X9 combine harvester series.

John Deere maintain that noise levels have been reduced by as much as half thanks to its latest fuel injection technology. The models also feature the latest in connectivity and automation.

The flagship models come with the Starfire 6000 receiver integrated into the cab roof as standard. Also included is the large 4600 CommandCenter display, full AEF ISOBUS compatibility and AutoTrac activation.

For an extra £1,425 these features can be further enhanced by a 'full activation package' for greater automation.

The automated operations include - section control, variable rate control, passive implement guidance, turn automation, in-field data sharing, machine sync and the new AutoPath row guidance.

An easier ride in the field is also promised. This is a result of individually developed suspension systems for the wheel and tracked variants of the 9R series. Comfort is also increased thanks to a new cab and the option of HydraCushion front axle suspension which is now available on all 9R models.

In addition to the extra power and electronic sophistication John Deere has beefed up various components to ensure a longer service life. Items which have been strengthened include the axles, chassis, transmission and drive tracks. So confident is the company in the improvements that the factory warranty has been extended to two years.

