In cooperation with Liebherr, CLAAS recently launched the Torion, its first wheeled loader series for all agricultural applications.

In cooperation with Liebherr, CLAAS recently launched the Torion, its first wheeled loader series for all agricultural applications.

Watch this Claas Torion wheel loader working day and night on a silo

With this machine, Claas says it is meeting the growing demand for high-performance machines for professional agricultural transport and material handling, and introduces seven new loaders to round out the current range of telehandlers, transport wagons and tractors with front loaders.

The Torion series covers three different category sizes with a wide performance range. Claas says the smallest models the 639 and 535, offers an agile all-round machine built specifically with livestock holdings and special crops in mind.

The Yanmar engines in both models develop up to 68 hp (50 kW), and meet Stage IIIB emissions standards. The tipping loads (articulated) of both models are 3.45 t and 3.85 t, respectively.