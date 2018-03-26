Farm Ireland
Watch this Claas Torion wheel loader working day and night on a silo

FarmIreland Team

In cooperation with Liebherr, CLAAS recently launched the Torion, its first wheeled loader series for all agricultural applications.

With this machine, Claas says it is meeting the growing demand for high-performance machines for professional agricultural transport and material handling, and introduces seven new loaders to round out the current range of telehandlers, transport wagons and tractors with front loaders.

The Torion series covers three different category sizes with a wide performance range.

Claas says the smallest models the 639 and 535, offers an agile all-round machine built specifically with livestock holdings and special crops in mind.

The Yanmar engines in both models develop up to 68 hp (50 kW), and meet Stage IIIB emissions standards.

The tipping loads (articulated) of both models are 3.45 t and 3.85 t, respectively.

An optimal centre of gravity and low design, with clearance heights of less than 2.5 m regardless of tyre type, ensure optimal stability, even when working on uneven terrain.

The mid-range series of loaders with the 1511, 1410 and 1177 models are equipped with fuel-efficient DPS engines, and develop up to 167 hp (123 kW).

Claas says the models in the mid-range Torion series are therefore ideal for farms and contractors requiring sufficient power for silo compaction or for handling grain, fertiliser and other bulk material.

The cab and boom on both models are positioned for maximum visibility.

The generous front windscreen extends laterally to the cab floor and also provides an optimum view above, so that the operator can keep an eye on the attachment from any position.

The rounded rear window provides the operator with an optimum view to the rear when on the move. The tapered boom narrows toward the cab, ensuring optimal visibility of the load and the attachment at all times.

All three models in the mid-range series are equipped with a standard 7” touchscreen, which serves as a central information hub for operating the machine and is extremely easy to use.

Top performers: TORION 1914 and 1812

With the largest TORION 1914 and 1812 models, CLAAS focuses its attention on contractors and large farming businesses, who have the highest demands in terms of power, performance and operator comfort.

With their Liebherr engines, these machines develop 195 and 228 hp (143 and 168 kW), respectively, and meet Stage IV emissions standards with no additional diesel particulate filter (available as an option).

The tipping loads are 11.1 and 12.4 t, respectively.


Online Editors

