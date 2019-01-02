Watch this battery-powered feeding robot that moves via magnets

Automated feeders increase efficiency and solve labour issues and was on display at the EuroTier Show in Hanover before Christmas.

Robotic feeding will one day become the norm in livestock sheds and the system developed by Austrian livestock equipment specialists Wasserbauer is ready.

The new system consists of the Shuttle Eco which acts as vehicle with a 2.2 cubic metre capacity for collecting the feed and distributing it to the cattle.

Using the Nano feeding concept, Wasserbauer has incorporated this unit with the new, unique lift for fully automatic feed removal in the bunker silo.

The feeding robot is battery-powered and moves freely around the shed via magnets in the ground. As a result, it can easily be used in several sheds and can move to several silos.

The Shuttle Eco feeds animals around the clock, 365 days a year, with precisely tailored amounts of fresh food - and the best part is, it never will ask for time off.