Feeding high numbers of calves can be a real pain but a new mobile unit that can feed up to 30 calves at once should help.

Watch: The mobile calf feeder that can feed up to 30 calves

German company Patura has introduced its mobile milk express unit developed especially for large herds wanting to feed a lot of calves.

It was on display at EuroTier 2018, classed as the world's leading trade fair for animal production, held every second year and organised by the German Agricultural Society, DLG.

This unit can be transported all around the farm and placed either indoors in pens or outdoors in the fields. The tank holds 500 litres of milk that is mixed within three to five minutes with the onboard Honda four-stroke pump.

The unit on display had 30 teats therefore could feed 30 calves, but this can be increased to 50 if the farmer requires it.

There is also a five-metre dispensing nozzle at the rear of the feeder should the operator prefer to feed calves in single pens, dispensing the milk from the large tank. A float level indicates the quantity of milk remaining inside the tank.

A self-cleaning programme is used to completely clean the unit with clean water inside three minutes. This complete unit with 30 teats costs in the region of €7,000.