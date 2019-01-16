Farm Ireland
Watch Pöttinger mowers swath merging without conditioners

New cross conveyor auger that merges the forage to form one swath right after mowing.
FarmIreland Team

The latest development from Pöttinger enables swaths to be merged for the first time without a conditioner: thanks to the new cross conveyor auger the swath is merged immediately after mowing.

The Novacat 352 and Novacat A10 are available with Cross Flow.

Pöttinger said feedback from the field was the basis for this development, following demands for a cost-effective and straightforward system for swath merging that would also be suit-able for simple rear-mounted mowers.

Pöttinger makes it possible with the new cross conveyor auger that merges the forage to form one swath right after mowing.

The closed design prevents forage losses. The benefits of these savings in diesel costs are clear.

The new technology ensures there is no ground contact and consequently no forage contamination.

One great advantage of Cross Flow in terms of efficiency is that subsequent swathing is no longer necessary: harvesting is performed by the baler or loader wagon itself.

In the event of an additional swathing pass, four swaths are then efficiently deposited on a swath measuring approximately 13 metres.

The flexibility of this system is unique: the Cross Flow auger can be opened by hand.  This offers the highest level of flexibility for farms that only need swath merg-ing for one crop (forage rye, for example).

The system is driven by the outer mower disc, a second gearbox on the outside, three V-belts and a double universal joint. What is unique is the diago-nally arranged auger with its increasing pitch windings. T

his design enables large volumes of forage to be continuously conveyed to the side. Uniform swath formation is guaranteed as a result.

The enclosed casing of the  prevents losses: 100pc of the mowed crop reaches the swath. An additional swath cur-tain is also available for a narrower swath. Wide placement of the forage is also pos-sible by simply opening the casing.

Merging the swath from the rear mower unit can enable much higher output and an increase in efficiency for the whole harvest chain.

Swath merging creates high density, even during the third or fourth cut. This way, you can harvest as much forage with a working width of only 3.46 m as with a small centre-swath rake (12 m).

Online Editors

