Watch Pöttinger mowers swath merging without conditioners

The latest development from Pöttinger enables swaths to be merged for the first time without a conditioner: thanks to the new cross conveyor auger the swath is merged immediately after mowing.

The Novacat 352 and Novacat A10 are available with Cross Flow.

Pöttinger said feedback from the field was the basis for this development, following demands for a cost-effective and straightforward system for swath merging that would also be suit-able for simple rear-mounted mowers.

Pöttinger makes it possible with the new cross conveyor auger that merges the forage to form one swath right after mowing.

The closed design prevents forage losses. The benefits of these savings in diesel costs are clear.

The new technology ensures there is no ground contact and consequently no forage contamination.

One great advantage of Cross Flow in terms of efficiency is that subsequent swathing is no longer necessary: harvesting is performed by the baler or loader wagon itself.

In the event of an additional swathing pass, four swaths are then efficiently deposited on a swath measuring approximately 13 metres.