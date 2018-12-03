Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 3 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch New Holland's new trailer breaking system in action

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

New Holland has patented a new Trailer Brake System onto its T7 and T6 tractors.

The innovation, which was a winner of an Agritechnica Silver Medal, enhances stability under deceleration with a trailer, particularly on low friction surfaces, resulting in greater safety for transport and field work.

New Holland says the system ensures that the deceleration rate of the tractor and its trailer are aligned when the driver reduces the tractor’s speed by using just the transmission, without applying the service brakes.

Typically when a tractor and trailer are slowed down only by the transmission and engine braking the trailer’s momentum will push against the tractor.

This pushing force can cause instability which may increase the potential risk of a jack knife situation, especially on steep gradients or low friction surfaces such as icy roads or grassland.

How it works

New Holland’s Trailer Braking System senses the reduction in the tractor’s speed and calculates the deceleration force using a torque sensor within the transmission.

An electronically controlled trailer brake valve then automatically applies the trailer brakes to reduce the trailer’s speed at the same rate as the tractor.

Also Read

This automated braking prevents the tractor from being pushed by the trailer, greatly improving its stability and avoiding the risk of jack knifing. No modifications are required to the trailed equipment.

The controlled and harmonised braking force between the tractor and the trailer,  delivered by the Intelligent Trailer Braking system also means that the stopping distance of the tractor and trailer is virtually the same as that of the tractor alone, even though the driver’s only input has been to reduce the speed using the transmission.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

New Fast Tractor Testing comes into force
Those attending Grass & Muck also saw Massey Ferguson mowers, rakes and tedders working in the demo areas.

High horsepower from Massey on show at Grass & Muck
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
The Fendt Katana self-propelled forage harvester will be demonstrated at Gurteen

Cutting edge silage harvesting technology to be on show at Grass & Muck
There are no specific safety regulations use of quad bikes in Ireland. Stock picture

'When a quad bike falls on you, you choke with the weight of it'
Alternatives to diesel in farming are a long way off

Why diesel will continue to power farming despite the drive for zero-...


Top Stories

A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

Justice Minister says 'no plans' to change trespass laws despite farmer fears
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley visits Lakeland Dairies in Newtownards.

'The company's preference is that there was no Brexit' - Lakeland boss tells...
1/12/2018. Elphin Mart. Charolais Christmas Cracker Show and Sale Taking No Bull in the Ring. Lot Number 25 DOB 26/8/17 Sex Bull 2nd in Class Price €4,600 Photo Brian Farrell

See pictures and prices from the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker...
There has been a 30pc drop in suckler herd numbers over the last 20 years

ICBF introduces bi-monthly genetic evaluations from new year
Stock picture

Kevin Doyle: 'TDs have one eye on Brexit and the other on Christmas'

UK cattle prices slide on back of high supplies
The milling machine CREDIT: UNIVERSAL

UK Judge warns of grave consequences of inadequate safety on farms after...