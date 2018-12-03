Watch New Holland's new trailer breaking system in action

New Holland has patented a new Trailer Brake System onto its T7 and T6 tractors.

The innovation, which was a winner of an Agritechnica Silver Medal, enhances stability under deceleration with a trailer, particularly on low friction surfaces, resulting in greater safety for transport and field work.

New Holland says the system ensures that the deceleration rate of the tractor and its trailer are aligned when the driver reduces the tractor’s speed by using just the transmission, without applying the service brakes.

Typically when a tractor and trailer are slowed down only by the transmission and engine braking the trailer’s momentum will push against the tractor.

This pushing force can cause instability which may increase the potential risk of a jack knife situation, especially on steep gradients or low friction surfaces such as icy roads or grassland.

How it works

New Holland’s Trailer Braking System senses the reduction in the tractor’s speed and calculates the deceleration force using a torque sensor within the transmission.

An electronically controlled trailer brake valve then automatically applies the trailer brakes to reduce the trailer’s speed at the same rate as the tractor.