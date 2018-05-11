Farm Ireland
Watch: John Deere's new self-propelled sprayer with 36m spraying width

The John Deere R4050i sprayer
The John Deere R4050i sprayer

Featuring the new PowrSpray solution system, a larger 5000-litre capacity spray tank and an ultra-lightweight but extremely strong carbon fibre boom, John Deere’s R4050i self-propelled sprayer will be demonstrated for the first time in the Sprays & Sprayers arena at Cereals 2018 in June.

Able to spray at widths of 18 or 36m, the high-performance spray boom is considerably lighter than steel or aluminium designs.

However, the carbon fibre material used in its construction is around 5.5 times stronger than steel and is able to flex, which relieves the boom structure from the stress that can cause fractures in metal booms. The carbon fibre boom is specially designed to withstand the high dynamic loads created at high application speeds of 20 to 30kph, even with very wide booms.

The R4050i is powered by a 6.8-litre John Deere PowerTech PSS engine producing 235 rated hp (255hp maximum). This engine meets Stage IV/Final Tier 4 emissions regulations by incorporating selective catalytic reduction (SCR).

The sprayer is also equipped as standard with the John Deere GreenStar 3 2630 touchscreen display with full FieldDoc spray documentation and ISOBUS compatibility. It comes AutoTrac ready and with a free JDLink Ultimate subscription for one year, which enables a range of additional FarmSight precision farming solutions including new Remote Display Access and Wireless Data Transfer, as well as Service Advisor Remote.

Other standard features include a Hydro Handle multi-functional control lever, Solution Command electronic sprayer control for automatic filling, mixing, spraying and rinsing, and a 50-litre PowrFill inductor for safe transfer of crop protection chemicals into the main tank.

The PowrSpray solution system features a unique dual-circuit design with two solution pumps, each optimised for a specific function. A new, purpose-designed waterproof keypad and digital display at the sprayer’s operator station enable full control of automated filling, spraying and agitation.

The industry exclusive Active Pause function enables the solution tank to stop filling while still providing clean water under high pressure for rinsing out chemical containers. This means the typical race against the filling solution tank is eliminated, and operators have all the time and clean water they need to complete chemical filling without stress. Automatic control of tank agitation and fully automated multi-cycle rinsing and dilution functions are also standard features of PowrSpray.

Also Read

Two new boom control systems are offered for the R4050i, allowing the machine to be tailored to the prevailing conditions. TerrainControl Pro provides automatic control of boom height and level, while TerrainCommand Pro includes additional automatic control of the individual boom wings, for operation in extremely undulating conditions.

Both systems feature a new type of ultrasonic sensor, Active Roll Control, and proportional hydraulic valves for fast and precise adjustment of the boom.

Instant crop or soil coverage to the full working width of the sprayer is provided by the standard pressure circulation system, which keeps the liquid solution moving along the stainless steel spray lines and right up to the nozzles, even when not spraying. Once spraying starts, the system feeds the spray lines from both ends to maintain a constant pressure and application rate.


Online Editors

