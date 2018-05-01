Watch JCB's 435S wheel loader in action on a UK dairy farm

Built with a high power-to-weight ratio using only the finest components – a Cummins engine, ZF transmission and axles, and Rexroth pumps, JCB says the 435S will last the distance.

The JCB 435S’ Automatic Idle feature returns the engine to 700rpm after 30 seconds of inactivity, while Eco mode limits engine speed to 1800rpm for reduced fuel consumption. Either way, the company says productivity remains formidable.

It also says the standard fit torque lock-up 6-speed transmission means users can benefit from 100pc efficiency in all gears with this wheeled loader.