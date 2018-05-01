Watch JCB's 435S wheel loader in action on a UK dairy farm
The JCB 435S wheeled loading shovel was designed to maximise productivity on the farm.
Built with a high power-to-weight ratio using only the finest components – a Cummins engine, ZF transmission and axles, and Rexroth pumps, JCB says the 435S will last the distance.
The JCB 435S’ Automatic Idle feature returns the engine to 700rpm after 30 seconds of inactivity, while Eco mode limits engine speed to 1800rpm for reduced fuel consumption. Either way, the company says productivity remains formidable.
It also says the standard fit torque lock-up 6-speed transmission means users can benefit from 100pc efficiency in all gears with this wheeled loader.
Closer gear ratios mean lower engine speeds in each gear for improved performance and fuel consumption.
Wheel speed braking means the brakes on the 435S wheel loader rotate at the same speed as the wheels for heat and drag reduction, as well as improved fuel economy.
The JCB 435S’ hydraulic cooling fan automatically reacts to ambient temperature and adjusts the fan speed to optimise cooling, reduce fuel consumption and lower noise levels.
JCB’s variable displacement pumps feed a load-sensing valve block that only consumes power on demand, providing precise, efficient loader control.