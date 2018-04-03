Farm Ireland
Watch how Kverneland Fastbale allows non-stop bale production

Kverneland FastBale
Kverneland FastBale
FarmIreland Team

Designed and developed at Kverneland's baler competence centre at Ravenna, Italy, FastBale represents two world firsts: it is currently the world's only non-stop fixed chamber baler and secondly, it is the world's only non-stop fixed chamber baler wrapper combination.

The new baler integrates a pre-chamber with a main chamber, and a wrapper.

Latest enhancements to the non-stop bale production process include a bale tipping kit to place bales on their side after being released from the wrapper, and the development of a film-on-film applicator kit for those looking to avoid the use of net to secure the bale.

Prices yet to be announced.

A huge 800mm diameter intake rotor provides increased intake capacity.

Closely mounted to the wide 2.2m twin cam track pick-up, efficient crop transport is assured in even the shortest crops, while the patented compact internal drive means pick-up wheels don’t need to be folded between jobs.

Kvernaland has said a fresh look at wrapping systems has yielded even more advantages.

No transfer system is required, with the bale simply rolling onto the wrapper, while there is no risk of losing a bale over the back even working on the steepest slopes.

 Discharge of the wrapped bale is super gentle, while a compact bale turner that deposits the bale while on the move provides further productivity gains.


Online Editors

