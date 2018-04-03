Watch how Kverneland Fastbale allows non-stop bale production
Designed and developed at Kverneland's baler competence centre at Ravenna, Italy, FastBale represents two world firsts: it is currently the world's only non-stop fixed chamber baler and secondly, it is the world's only non-stop fixed chamber baler wrapper combination.
The new baler integrates a pre-chamber with a main chamber, and a wrapper.
Latest enhancements to the non-stop bale production process include a bale tipping kit to place bales on their side after being released from the wrapper, and the development of a film-on-film applicator kit for those looking to avoid the use of net to secure the bale.
Prices yet to be announced.
A huge 800mm diameter intake rotor provides increased intake capacity.
Closely mounted to the wide 2.2m twin cam track pick-up, efficient crop transport is assured in even the shortest crops, while the patented compact internal drive means pick-up wheels don’t need to be folded between jobs.
Kvernaland has said a fresh look at wrapping systems has yielded even more advantages.
No transfer system is required, with the bale simply rolling onto the wrapper, while there is no risk of losing a bale over the back even working on the steepest slopes.