Watch how Krone's new BaleCollect system works

BaleCollect 1230 is Krone’s first bale collector and was launhed at this year’s Agritechnica.

BaleCollect is 4.3m wide, 3.2m long and carries up to three 2.7m long bales.

Its standout feature is its hydraulic drawbar that telescopes to provide absolutely safe castering in road transport - a unique feature that sets it apart from all traditional bale collectors. This telescoping drawbar breaks the connection between the bale collector and the baler, allowing the collector to track behind the baler like a second trailer (3.9m total transport length).

There is no bouncing, because the brake on the Big Pack has been designed to also handle the extra weight of BaleCollect, ensuring exemplary rides on slopes as well. Another plus point is the fact that the type approval is issued for the baler-collector combination and not for the tractor-baler-collector combination, giving machine owners maximum flexibility in the use of the tractor.