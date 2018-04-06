Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 6 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Watch how Krone's new BaleCollect system works

Image: Krone UK
Image: Krone UK
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

BaleCollect 1230 is Krone’s first bale collector and was launhed at this year’s Agritechnica.

BaleCollect is 4.3m wide, 3.2m long and carries up to three 2.7m long bales.

Its standout feature is its hydraulic drawbar that telescopes to provide absolutely safe castering in road transport - a unique feature that sets it apart from all traditional bale collectors.

This telescoping drawbar breaks the connection between the bale collector and the baler, allowing the collector to track behind the baler like a second trailer (3.9m total transport length).

There is no bouncing, because the brake on the Big Pack has been designed to also handle the extra weight of BaleCollect, ensuring exemplary rides on slopes as well.

Another plus point is the fact that the type approval is issued for the baler-collector combination and not for the tractor-baler-collector combination, giving machine owners maximum flexibility in the use of the tractor.

This is a great advantage over competitor collectors where the approval covers the entire combination of tractor, baler and collector and becomes void when a different tractor is used.

How BaleCollect works

Also Read

In transport position, the sides fold on to the table to reduce the transport width to less than 3m.

The bale collector pulls like a second trailer behind the Big Pack – a boon when travelling around bends or through narrow gates. BaleCollect is compatible with all Big Pack models and can be approved for 50km/hr.

In the field, the hydraulic drawbar is retracted and the bale collector runs in line with the bale chamber.

Also, the wheels are unlocked hydraulically and turn freely. After the sides are lowered hydraulically BaleCollect is ready to collect bales.

When a bale leaves the bale chamber and moves on to the BaleCollect, it passes over a detecting sensor which signals to push it to the side.

The following bale is then pushed to the other side. When the third bale arrives on the bale collector, all bales are pushed off the machine. The individual steps of the process are sequenced automatically and the operator can select one of four different unloading modes.

Another powerful selling point for BaleCollect is its weighing system: the bottom and top frames are linked by four sensor pins which determine, indicate and store the weight of each bale that is currently on the machine.

An additional accelerator sensor cushions shock loads, for example.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Kverneland FastBale

Watch how Kverneland Fastbale allows non-stop bale production
McHale Fusion

Fine-tuning the Fusion - the six key service points on the popular McHale Fusion...

Meet the couple who travelled on tractors to their wedding

Light years ahead - Installing LED lighting has cut energy bills by 60pc on one...
Sprayer boom

What are the key areas to watch out for when buying a second-hand crop...
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Major Equipment in Co Mayo employs 100 people - and they need more
Dr Martin Stoelen and his ‘GummiArm’ robot. Credit: University of Plymouth

Meet the robot lending a cyber-hand to this farmer's cauliflower...


Top Stories

The Ballyhaise Agricultural College Open Day in Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys.

Why if you’re milking cows after 6pm, you’re doing something wrong
Stock Image

Fodder support for farmers to be extended into June

Vale of Avoca farm sells for €470,000
File photo

Weather takes costly toll on animal health - Vets report big increase in...
The first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

How to apply for the fodder subsidy
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Rules of the road to be 'relaxed' for lorry drivers transporting fodder
The extended stay of 'The Beast from the East' has taken many dairy farmers to the limit

Dairy outlook is still positive despite processors' latest milk price bombshell