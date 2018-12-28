Mucking out calf pens just became a whole lot easier with the Topcalf easy cleaning unit that has a unique tilting floor.

Watch: Calf pens that can be lifted with a loader for emptying at manure pit

The system was on display to the 155,000 visitors at EuroTier 2018, classed as the world's leading trade fair for animal production, held every second year and organised by the German Agricultural Society, DLG.

This time round 2,526 exhibitors from 62 countries exhibited modern animal production solutions in over 260,000 square metres of space.

The calf pens, whether single units or triples, can be lifted up with a forklift or loader and taken to the manure pit to be emptied.

When hoisted, the floor of the calf pen is tilted by opening it with a lever mechanism therefore emptying all the manure inside the pen. With the floor open and the pen still hoisted, the floor, which is a plastic grid, can easily be washed with a pressure washer.

The Dutch manufacturers say the calves can be reared up to eight weeks of age in these pens, promoting growth and reducing stress.

Each pen with floor bucket feeders and tilting floor costs €799.