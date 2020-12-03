'Some people collect stamps. Some collect rare wine or high-heeled shoes. I collect vintage tractors'

As he slides open the door on the barn at his yard in Rathdrum, there they are - four tractors, one grey and three red.

No, make that five, as there's another, not immediately visible, in the shadows behind the combine harvester. Actually, make it six, as there is another one outdoors somewhere in the early evening on the other side of the yard.

Collecting vintage tractors, that's what he does, though these are not just any old tractors. These are Ferguson, or Massey Ferguson, machines and he won't let any other marque inside the gate. Even the modern vehicles which are the present work-horses on his 120-acre holding bear the logo. And he is not the only one. This is a pastime which attracts its fair share of rural enthusiasts.

Sammy produces a magazine detailing the activities and researches of his fellow Fergie fans across Ireland and the UK. The current edition features an amazing, fantastical, immaculately clean machine on its cover, presented with its engine lavishly painted a dark gold colour. Sammy confides that such ostentation is not his style, as he prefers to have tractors as agriculture intended, with a liberal coating of muck.

He has to concede that there are other brands of tractor in existence, with aficionados wedded to David Brown, John Deere or whatever. He even acknowledges the existence of a faction who prefer their old tractors blue rather than red. But this indulgence is laced with a barb, as he points out that the Ford make no longer exists, as the name has been overtaken by AgriFiat or New Holland. The County Wicklow man knows at first hand that Massey Fergusons continue to pour off the production line, as he has been to the factory - twice.

The largely good-humoured rivalry between red and blue dates back to the commercial differences between the two men who modernised farming in the 1940s and 50s. On the one side was Irish-American Henry Ford, of Cork extraction, pioneer of production lines which brought automobiles within the price range of US masses. On the other side was Harry Ferguson, from Drumlin country in Dromara near Banbridge in County Down, who revolutionised tractors with his three point linkage.

The Ulsterman reckoned that the Munsterman trespassed on the patent he held on this ingenious bit of engineering, which at a stroke made tractors more nimble and more useful. The result was a high-profile multi-million dollar law suit which dragged on for years before terms were agreed. So how does it come about that Sammy Woolmington knows so unswervingly which side of the line he stands?

He traces his allegiance back to the year 1954, when he was aged seven and his father invested in a nippy grey Ferguson tractor. The new acquisition swiftly brought an end to the era of the horse at the family holding in Rockstown. Samuel senior hoisted young Sammy up on to the metal seat and the boy quickly learned to drive, soon making a willing contribution to the family business.

It was a gloriously simple machine, with no airs or graces, completely focused in its design on providing practical assistance to farmers. Sammy recalls that one old neighbour declined to make redundant the animals which traditionally performed all the pulling and dragging on his farm but that man was swimming against an unstoppable tide.

The mass-produced Ferguson, manufactured in Coventry, packed nine horsepower under its un-flashy bonnet, took a great deal less care or attention than anything on four legs, and did not require a feed of oats. The logic was inescapable - horses out tractors in.

Sammy Woolmington working on a steering part

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sammy Woolmington working on a steering part

Sammy has devoted a working lifetime to the farm in Rockstown, though he has this year handed over the reins to his son David. Wife Joan (née Hemmingway) has been making a full contribution to the enterprise for the past 40 years or so. And there is room too for daughter Linda, who works as a special needs assistant, residing with her family in a house built a stone's throw from the old farmhouse.

The 72-year-old head of the clan describes his current status as 'semi-retired' and he traces the changes that have occurred over the past 66 years of his involvement. The tradition of dairying has been maintained over all of that time, with some grain growing thrown in. The milking parlour formerly commanded by his late mother Lottie has been brought up to date and the farm building up-graded from ancient to modern.

Some of the wettest land on the holding in the hills between Rathdrum and the Meeting of the Waters has been planted with trees. All the time, over the span of the three generations, with a fourth waiting in the wings, Fergusons or Massey Fergusons have been a constant. The little grey original of the species was traded in during 1969, after 15 years on the job, to be replaced by a red Massey Ferguson.

Without needing to consult notes, Sammy recalls that this bore the registration KNI 449. In due course, it too was replaced in February of 1974 by YNI 490, which was a Massey Ferguson 148 and therefore very rare. Apparently only 74 of them were manufactured before the manufacturers switched to provide greater comfort and safety with the introduction of cabs in all their models.

YNI 490 was traded in for something more powerful in 1979, but it was retrieved in 2016 when it was re-acquired from a collector up near the Border. The Rathdrum man recalls how he was prompted to track it down: 'I was looking at the 'Farming Independent' when I spotted the reg number in a photograph taken at a vintage do in Louth.'

He had to spend €8,000 to have it back, noting that it was originally priced at £1,900, complete with loader.

The Massey Ferguson outside in the rain is a 1957 specimen which was rescued from a scrapyard in County Wexford, and the one in the shadows of the barn came out of a farm at Camolin, also in Wexford.

One vehicle in the Rockstown collection was bought at auction at the mart in Enniscorthy while another was pulled from where it had been abandoned in briars and nettles in Laragh.

These old-timers are nigh indestructible, it seems.

Sammy Woolmington standing beside his 1954 Ferguson, with his grandson James sitting on a 1964 Massey Ferguson 35

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sammy Woolmington standing beside his 1954 Ferguson, with his grandson James sitting on a 1964 Massey Ferguson 35

It was in 1990 that Sammy bought a silage wrapper. His tractors helped him offer a wrapping service to farms across Wicklow and beyond.

He produced 6,500 bales the first year and hit 14,000 in his peak year, earning the money which helped to educate the children.

It was around the same time that he began to take an active interest in machinery and its history.

Sammy joined the Friends of Ferguson Heritage in 1994 and for the past seven years he has been the organisation's Irish coordinator as well as contributing occasionally to their website.

It was as a Friend of Ferguson that he came to visit not only the great inventor's birthplace at Dromara up North but also Ferguson's residence at Abbotswood in England and the factory at Beauvais in France.

The original plant was in Coventry but the firm switched when the Blair government in Britain decided it would not match the subsidy being offered by the French.

After 2005, Sammy began to step up his accumulation of the old tractors which now grace the big barn, following a meeting at the Valley Hotel.

The 26-strong attendance discussed putting on a vintage display at the hugely popular annual Tinahely Show and Sammy found himself elected chairman.

The meeting spawned the Wicklow Vintage Club and the accidental chairman has since presided over one of the most consistent crowd pleasers at the show.

Along with plenty of tractors, it also attracts motorbikes and a fascinating range of cars, including on occasion an American hearse, rumoured to come complete with skeleton.

Vintage buffs also enjoy their tractor runs, gathering to raise money for an assortment of good causes, though not while the current virus stalks the land.

Sammy is disgruntled to note that televised soccer, GAA and rugby matches are given the green light in pandemic times while such fundraisers have been put off the road by Covid restrictions.

He looks forward to the day when he can resume not only these jaunts but also his post in the field at the National Ploughing Championships, running the Ferguson section.

Competitors must take part in tractors which have pre-1965 pedigree.

Sammy reveals that he was once made an attractive offer by a salesman who urged him to trade in his Massey Ferguson, who sought to persuade him that the future was Deutz.

Doubtless Deutz make fine machinery but Sammy was not for turning and he remains unwaveringly brand loyal, looking forward to resuming friendships and rivalries in the world of vintage motors once the restrictions are lifted.

He tries to explain the appeal: 'It's the friends that I make at all the various shows and it's meeting people.' Soon, let's hope.

