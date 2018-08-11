Farm Ireland
Appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors are stolen

12 vintage tractors were stolen in the raid. Stock image.
Margaret Donnelly

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors were stolen.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a large amount of farm machinery from a property on the Killynure Road in Carryduff, Co Down.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said the theft was reported just after 5pm on Thursday 9 August.

"Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.

"Among the items stolen were twelve vintage tractors, a low loading trailer and a power washer."

Ten of the tractors - which are all of great sentimental value - are Massey Fergusons and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs.

Two other vintage tractors - a Nutfield Universal which is orange in colour - and a blue Dexta were also taken.  

"We believe the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday 8 August and 4.30pm on Thursday 9 August.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances; anyone who has any information that could help our investigation into this incident or saw any unusual activity in the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday."

The tractors stolen are :

Massey Ferguson 148                    DSM292L

Massey Ferguon 135MP                BIW4461

Massey Ferguson 35                      IG4497

Massey Ferguson 165                    KSB879H

Massey Ferguson 135          (x2)    FGZ5014 and GFR579N

Massey Ferguson 20E                    FGZ2219

Massey Ferguson 230                    FIW2836

Massey Ferguson 35X                   GGZ3215

Massey Ferguson 240                    GGZ2065

Nutfield Universal                            ASH98

Dexta                                             1110BZ

Online Editors

