Appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors are stolen

Police in Northern Ireland have issued an appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors were stolen.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a large amount of farm machinery from a property on the Killynure Road in Carryduff, Co Down.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said the theft was reported just after 5pm on Thursday 9 August.

"Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.

"Among the items stolen were twelve vintage tractors, a low loading trailer and a power washer."

Ten of the tractors - which are all of great sentimental value - are Massey Fergusons and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs.

Two other vintage tractors - a Nutfield Universal which is orange in colour - and a blue Dexta were also taken.

"We believe the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday 8 August and 4.30pm on Thursday 9 August.