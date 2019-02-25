The Cross Engineering Tandem Tanker Range is manufactured from high-quality 6mm steel.

Video: Watch this Cross 3500 Slurry Tanker in action with Bomech Trailing Shoe

It says the range is built to the highest standards by a team of dedicated engineers using quality materials and manufactured in the latest high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Cross says all tankers are rotary welded for even welds and consistent accuracy.

"All tankers are oven baked in our state of the art spray booth with also galvanising is also available.

"An Auto fill arm is also available on all size tanker," it says

Cross also says Advanced electrical technology is used in operating the Bomech trailing shoe system

A central pivot system is used for optimum accuracy when spreading over uneven ground.

It says an extensive range of trailing shoe widths can be fitted to any tanker.