Monday 25 February 2019

Video: Watch this Cross 3500 Slurry Tanker in action with Bomech Trailing Shoe

3500 Slurry Tanker with Bomech Trailing Shoe - Cross Agricultural Engineering
FarmIreland Team

The Cross Engineering Tandem Tanker Range is manufactured from high-quality 6mm steel.

It says the range is built to the highest standards by a team of dedicated engineers using quality materials and manufactured in the latest high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Cross says all tankers are rotary welded for even welds and consistent accuracy.

"All tankers are oven baked in our state of the art spray booth with also galvanising is also available. 

"An Auto fill arm is also available on all size tanker," it says

Cross also says Advanced electrical technology is used in operating the Bomech trailing shoe system

A central pivot system is used for optimum accuracy when spreading over uneven ground.

It says an extensive range of trailing shoe widths can be fitted to any tanker.

An auto-reverse macerator has been added to ensure free flow with no blockages.

Tandem Tanker Range

  • Large range of sizes
  • ﻿6mm steel barrel with 12mm floor joint﻿
  • Heavy duty axle﻿
  • Sprung drawbar
  • ﻿﻿4 fill points﻿
  • 2 coats of primer and two coats of oven baked finished paint
  • ﻿﻿Galvanising available
  • ﻿﻿Full lighting kit
  • ﻿﻿Hydraulic pump change over
  • ﻿﻿Huge range of wheels
  • ﻿﻿Built to your spec
  • ﻿10,000 Litre Pump

