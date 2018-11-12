Farm Ireland
VIDEO: Watch New Holland's newly upgraded telehandlers in action

The TH Series has been extended to offer 6 models and 14 versions.
FarmIreland Team

New Holland has announced extensions and upgrades to its six to nine meter telehandler offering, which introduces the new naming and livery.

The new naming consists of the TH letters, for Telescopic Handler, and the numbering based on the key machine specifications: this combination provides a quick and easy product identification, a hallmark of New Holland products.

The bright yellow of the new livery fully integrates the telehandler range into New Holland’s Harvesting family, benefiting from its well-known expertise in the sector, while the new dark grey color of the lower part of the machine confers a sense of solidity and strength.

The cab interior has been refreshed with a new look for the seat.

“The new extended TH Series offers solutions tailored to the business and operational requirements of different farming operations, ranging from the entry level S version all the way up to the Elite version ideal for the large scale livestock farmers and contractors, as well as biomass operations,” says Sean Lennon, Head of Tractors.

Extended offering to match the specific requirements of the different farming operations

The TH Series has been extended to offer 6 models and 14 versions. The entry level S version, available on the TH6.32 and TH7.32, delivers a powerful performance with its 133 hp engine and simple specifications for a small investment.

The Classic version, available on six, seven and nine metre models, is ideal for small livestock farmers and farmyard use. It features a limited-slip differential in the rear axle to increase the tractive effort in demanding conditions, variable displacement hydraulic pump and reversible cooling fan for high efficiency all-day-long.

The Plus version, perfect for livestock and mixed farming operations, adds a host of comfort features, such as the air-suspension seat, telescopic steering column and HVAC system. A hydraulic quick coupler makes it very easy and fast to change attachments, and rear cab lights enhance safe operation after dark.

The Elite version is the best choice for large scale livestock farmers, contractors and biomass operations. It features a more powerful 146 hp engine and additional advanced features such as hydraulic pressure release, heated air-suspension seat with integrated controls, and rear cab and boom lights maximize productivity even when dark.

The cab interior has been refreshed with a new look for the seat.

New transmission with electronic modulation delivers smooth shifting

The TH Series features a brand new transmission with electronic modulation that ensures enhanced shifting and shuttling modulation. The 4x3 version on S and Classic models improves third gear travel on slopes and second gear operation for silage work.

The 6x3 version on the Plus and Elite models offers two forward/reverse shuttling modes, resulting in easier and more efficient operation and an automatic gear shifting mode for travelling.

The Elite model also features an additional automatic gear shifting and shuttling mode, further enhancing performance in yard operations.

Online Editors

