VIDEO: 'No more need for straps' - Joskin bale trailers now have hydraulic side ladders

FarmIreland.ie

Joskin has announced it is now possible to fit the trailed WAGO bale trailers with hydraulic side ladders, which will ensure use safety and rapidity.

