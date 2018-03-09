VIDEO: 'No more need for straps' - Joskin bale trailers now have hydraulic side ladders
Joskin has announced it is now possible to fit the trailed WAGO bale trailers with hydraulic side ladders, which will ensure use safety and rapidity.
They allow to secure the load by simply operating a hydraulic function to lift them. They are then held into position by check valves.
It says the use of straps and their regular tightening check are therefore no longer necessary. The side ladders can be lowered on both sides. Operators can in this way load on the left or right side, as you want.
These hydraulic ladders are specially designed for use with bales with the most common dimensions: a double row of 3 piled up square bales of 90 cm high, 4 piled up square bales of 70 cm and 2 or 3 round bales with a diameter from 120 cm to 200 cm.
The main structure is made of round tubes to avoid damaging the bales.