VIDEO: Kvernaland butterfly mower in action as new tech maximises working width

It says the application delivers automatic adjustment of overlap between rear and front mowers and automatic headland lift via section control, adding up to 10pc increase in productivity.

When mowing on flat and even terrain the mowing units are working with a minimum overlap to reach up to 10.2m effective mowing width.

When mowing around corners, Geomow automatically detects the changed position of the front mower and in due course compensates by increasing the overlap, leaving no uncut plots and stripes behind. If the corner is too tight for the mowing units to compensate, the driver automatically gets a warning signal on the terminal.