VIDEO: Kvernaland butterfly mower in action as new tech maximises working width
Kverneland says its new ‘Geomow’ technology unlocks the full potential its 53100 MT Vario butterfly mower.
It says the application delivers automatic adjustment of overlap between rear and front mowers and automatic headland lift via section control, adding up to 10pc increase in productivity.
When mowing on flat and even terrain the mowing units are working with a minimum overlap to reach up to 10.2m effective mowing width.
When mowing around corners, Geomow automatically detects the changed position of the front mower and in due course compensates by increasing the overlap, leaving no uncut plots and stripes behind. If the corner is too tight for the mowing units to compensate, the driver automatically gets a warning signal on the terminal.
When working on slopes, with the tractor drifting, GEOMOW immediately compensates by automatically increasing overlap between front and rear mowing units.
The a Kverneland 53100 MT has a completely new suspension concept, 10.20m working width and hydraulic adjustment of working width and overlap.
The suspension concept is called QuattroLink.
The mowing unit is pulled by four suspension arms fitted onto a fixed carrying arm that allows the mowing unit to float independently over the field, adjusting highly accurately and instantly to any changes in ground contours.