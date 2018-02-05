Video: Abbey says new monster tri-axle tanker range is ideal for contractor market
Abbey Machinery says its new Tri-Axle flagship tanker range is ideally suited to high output haulage and is targeted at the contractor market.
The range consists of eight models with sizes ranging from 3000 - 6500 gallons (13,500 – 29,200 Ltrs). Tri-Axle tankers are built using highest standards you would expect from Abbey Machinery.
This tanker range is provided as standard with steering axles front and rear and can have optional forced or self steering systems.
As with the tandem range the Tri-Axle range includes class leading qualities; which include full length chassis construction, weight sensing sprung drawbar and anti-movement internal baffles.
All Tri-Axle tankers are constructed with the vessel mounted onto a full length independent folded chassis design providing unique inherent strength to the machines.
Standard Equipment
• Battioni mec 11000 vacuum pump (2000t-2500t fitted with mec 9000)
• Hydraulics brakes