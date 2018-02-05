Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Video: Abbey says new monster tri-axle tanker range is ideal for contractor market

Photo: Abbey Machinery
Photo: Abbey Machinery
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Abbey Machinery says its new Tri-Axle flagship tanker range is ideally suited to high output haulage and is targeted at the contractor market.

The range consists of eight models with sizes ranging from 3000 - 6500 gallons (13,500 – 29,200 Ltrs). Tri-Axle tankers are built using highest standards you would expect from Abbey Machinery.

This tanker range is provided as standard with steering axles front and rear and can have optional forced or self steering systems.

As with the tandem range the Tri-Axle range includes class leading qualities; which include full length chassis construction, weight sensing sprung drawbar and anti-movement internal baffles.

All Tri-Axle tankers are constructed with the vessel mounted onto a full length independent folded chassis design providing unique inherent strength to the machines.

Standard Equipment

• Battioni mec 11000 vacuum pump (2000t-2500t fitted with mec 9000)

• Hydraulics brakes

Also Read

• LED lights complete with sealed wiring loom

• Hydraulically operated heavy duty outlet valve

• Inverted spreading plate

• Abbey DT double trap pump protection system

• Full length chassis

• Air/hydraulic 406x120 brakes

• Front and rear self

• Ssteering24" (500mm) rear door

• 20ft ( 4.5m) of 6" (150mm) suction hose

• 1 x 6” (150mm) blank fill point with 2" wash tap

• 1 x 6” (150mm) quick attach fill point

• 2 x 6” (150mm) blanked off fill

Optional extras:

Weight sensing sprung drawbar, Land management system, weight transfer system internal whisks.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Machinery

Two arrested over €70,000 machinery theft as farmer is reunited with his...
The new 126hp McCormick x6.55 is available in Ireland from this spring

Spec and span: Derek Casey looks at two new mid-range tractors ideal for...
The injector unit can easily be mounted to any tanker and then taken off and used with the Bak Pak hose reeler on the SlurryKat umbilical system.

New SlurryKat trailing shoe injector on the market from €14k
Display at the FCI conference at the National Show Centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Machinery's cream of the crop - highlights from the recent 2018 FCI Confex at the...

'I am still paying for the tractor' - farmer believes his stolen tractor and grain...
Farmers Vincent and Philip Hughes Ballinkillen pulling beet before the rain on Saturday 12th Jan. The crop of Enermax produced 25ton per acre, the field was facing north could result in a low yield.Photo Roger Jones.

'A lot of the young lads don't want the long hours' - Farm contractors give...
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

'A fodder shortage on your farm does not mean you're a bad farmer'


Top Stories

Cork and Limerick co-ops set to merge
This tractor carrying bales struck a bridge in Cahir last week. Image: An Garda Siochana

Gardai warn farmers over dangerous loads after fodder hits bridge
Photo: Brian Farrell

'Processors are threatening to turn sheep away from today'

Northern Ireland farmers saw earnings soar 82% to £473m last year
Alan Crowe

New chief executive to take up reins of Balmoral Show
(stock photo)

Rural Ireland feeling burden of wait for Leader review
Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Opinion: Convenience is everything in our brave new world of food