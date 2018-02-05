Video: Abbey says new monster tri-axle tanker range is ideal for contractor market

The range consists of eight models with sizes ranging from 3000 - 6500 gallons (13,500 – 29,200 Ltrs). Tri-Axle tankers are built using highest standards you would expect from Abbey Machinery.

This tanker range is provided as standard with steering axles front and rear and can have optional forced or self steering systems.

As with the tandem range the Tri-Axle range includes class leading qualities; which include full length chassis construction, weight sensing sprung drawbar and anti-movement internal baffles.