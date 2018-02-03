Two arrested over €70,000 machinery theft as farmer is reunited with his tractor
Gardai are quizzing two men in connection with the theft of a tractor and trailer near Mountmellick, Co Laois in January.
The men, who are from West Clare, were arrested and are being questioned at Portlaoise Garda Station.
Gardai said further arrests are not being ruled out.
The tractor and trailer, with a combined value in the region of €70,000, were recovered a number of days ago and returned to its owner, Rory Doyle.
It's understood that a young man in Clare spotted the tractor being moved in convoy and alerted Gardai about it.
Rory Doyle’s red Massey Ferguson 6480 was stolen from a farm near Mountmellick along with a red Broughan grain trailer on the night of Friday, January 12.
Following the theft, Rory, who put the combined value of the tractor and trailer in the region of between €70,000 and €80,000, issued an appeal for information helping to locate the stolen machinery.
“The gardai recovered it somewhere in Clare,” he revealed. “It’s great news,” the tillage farmer added.