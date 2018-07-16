Tullamore Show’s National Inventions competition is an ideal launching pad for rural innovations

THE countdown is on for this year's Tullamore Show on August 12 which is expected to draw over 65,000 visitors for what is now well established as the country's largest one-day agricultural show.

THE countdown is on for this year's Tullamore Show on August 12 which is expected to draw over 65,000 visitors for what is now well established as the country's largest one-day agricultural show.

Every year it attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country, alongside entrants for its other 1,000-plus competitions with a total prize-fund of €175,000.

The Show might be best known for its livestock and tractors but in recent years it has diversified into a range of other areas; the result is a country lifestyle event that has something for everyone.

One section of the Tullamore Show we love to support here at the Farming Independent is the National Inventions Competition.

The inventions arena draws out the curiosity and inventor in every one of us, and it's a must-visit area for anyone planning a trip to Tullamore.

You are always guaranteed to meet some inspiring characters, and they all tend to have an infectious enthusiasm in their search for a clever invention and the chance to scoop top prize in their category.

Rodney Cow

Rodney Cox is the man who organises the Inventions Competition and he says there is a special focus this year on encouraging third level students from the agricultural colleges to submit entries.

"We have made a big drive to let the various colleges know that we want their students to get the creative juices flowing," Mr Cox explained.