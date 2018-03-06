Transport Minister sets the record straight on unaccompanied learner tractor drivers

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has hit out at what he called ‘ill informed and alarmist publicity’ about the legal situation involving tractors driven by unaccompanied drivers.

He dismissed suggestions that it would involve going into farmyards and seizing tractors if they were driven by unaccompanied learners.

“I would like to set the record straight and explain that the requirement for a learner to have an accompanying driver does not apply to tractors nor does road traffic law apply to farmyards or any other private land. It applies to public places. “I trust in the farming community to know better than to be alarmed by this inaccurate publicity.

“I am glad to avail of this opportunity to put the truth on record,” he said in the Dail recently. It came as Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, to immediately suspend proposals to increase the severity of penalties for unaccompanied L Plate drivers.