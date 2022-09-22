Training and helmets soon to become a legal requirement for quad bike users

Dangerous: Between 2009 and 2018, HSA data shows that 11 Irish farmers were killed in ATV/quad bike accidents

Mandatory training and helmets will become a legal requirement for quad bike users next year, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has said,

Over the last ten years (2012- 2021) there have been 11 fatalities in agriculture involving quad bikes.

The HSA have also reported 1 further quad bike related fatality to date this year. This is out of the 10 reported work related fatalities to date on Irish farms in 2022.

The HSA stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships is focusing on the important safety regulations around quad bikes (ATVs), which include the introduction of compulsory helmet wearing and training for operators.

Commenting on the HSA stand’s focus on quad bikes and other machinery hazards at this year’s event HSA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sharon McGuinness said the focus on Quad Bike regulations is timely as there is just a 12 month period where farmers will need to ensure they are trained quad bike users and wear an appropriate helmet when operating these vehicles.

"In the last 10 years we’ve had 11 fatalities involving quad bikes, so we know these are important safety measures, which will be in place in the coming year and with the guidance and advice available from the HSA, farmers have time to be ready to meet these changes.

Alongside the quad bike safety messaging the Authority has launched a new guide on The Safe Use of Chainsaws, which will be of particular interest to farmers, professional chainsaw contractors and forestry workers.

Last year, in 2021, the HSA reported 1 fatality relating to chainsaw use and have reports of 39 serious incidents/injury involving chainsaws over past ten years across all sectors. However, this figure is likely to be higher due to low reporting of injuries.