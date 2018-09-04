Trailer and farm equipment seized after garda chase

A Co. Wexford man was stopped with a stolen trailer containing stolen items by Gardaí after a chase in New Ross.

The Enniscorthy man was seen by Gardaí on O'Hanrahan Bridge at 3.45am on Friday, the New Ross Standard reports.

He was chased and stopped at Shanbough.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde said the trailer - which contained garden and farming equipment - was stolen from Oulart.

Sgt Wilde said: 'The trailer was worth €4,000 and the goods €2,000. The man was met by garda on the bridge and was stopped in Shanbough after a short chase. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.'

Meanwhile, Gardai are investigating a link between the theft of up to 10 vehicles after car keys were taken during break-ins at houses within an eight mile radius in rural Meath.

Most of the break-ins were at farm houses and the thieves seem to be targeting Landcruisers parked outside.

The vehicle owners hit were from the areas from Nobber, Kilmainhamwood, Drumconrath and Lobinstown.