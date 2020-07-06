Farming

Traditional trade meets new reality in Portlaoise

One hundred online bidders help drive machinery prices higher at Hennessy's auction, writes Michael Keaveny

Two David Browns (1690 4WD and 1390 2WD), both of which are in need of full restoration, sold for €3,350 and €2,600 respectively Expand
This 2001 JCB 2CX Air Master sold for €7,600 Expand
A 2001 Landini Ghibli 105 tractor with Rossmore Loader low hours sold for €13,700 Expand
One item that generated a lot of interest was a Major 8' Disc Mower (Shop Soiled), which sold for €5,000. Expand
This Malone post driver made €2,500 at the auction. Expand
This Pro Dig 5' shear grab made €2,250 on the day Expand

Hennessy Auctioneers of Laois recently held their Monthly Machinery Auction at the old mart in Portlaoise, with 100 online bidders helping drive prices that saw 85pc clearance of machinery.

It was Hennessy's first auction since February due to the Covid-19 lockdown and according to John Hennessy there was "lots of change" for this family-run auction.

The company had set up a designated indoor bidding arena which had restricted access for onsite bidders to ensure social distancing was maintained, while they also operated an online auction.