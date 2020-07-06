Traditional trade meets new reality in Portlaoise

One item that generated a lot of interest was a Major 8' Disc Mower (Shop Soiled), which sold for €5,000.

"We had 393 registered bidders between onsite and online bidders. Trade on the day was very strong with the online bidding proving to be a good success on its first day out. There was an 85pc clearance of almost 350 lots with a number of larger items still under negotiation." The sale included machinery from two executor sales and a retirement sale, with approximately 350 lots for sale on the day. It was a cross-section of farm machinery and some plant machinery. Viewing was a mix of around 100 online registered bidders and 350 or so on site bidders registered. Interest on the day was strong for hay tedders and swathers, with over 12 hay tedders up for auction, all of which sold. One item that generated a lot of interest was a Major 8' Disc Mower (Shop Soiled), which sold for €5,000. The other strong interest, according to Hennessy, was for "oldish" tractors that needed work. "People were happy to buy these, affordability on these is always a key driver," he said. "People like to own their own machinery and this allows them to do so. Also, many buyers would be looking for a winter project and these would be ideal." A 2001 Landini Ghibli 105 tractor with Rossmore Loader low hours sold for €13,700, while two David Browns (1690 4WD and 1390 2WD), both of which are in need of full restoration, sold for €3,350 and €2,600 respectively. A 2001 JCB 2CX Air Master sold for €7,600, while a Malone post driver made €2,500 and Pro Dig 5' shear grab made €2,250 on the day. "Auctions are a very effective and transparent way for surplus machinery to be turned into cash quickly and clean equipment will always be well bid for." While John is a traditionalist he does acknowledge that "online bidding will complement the traditional auction" going forward. A bidding deposit of €500 doesn't deter serious buyers, he says, and the company's next auction on July 25 will incorporate online bidding again. All prices are subject to 5pc commission plus 23pc VAT on the commission. Two David Browns (1690 4WD and 1390 2WD), in need of full restoration, sold for €3,350 and €2,600 respectively Right: A 2001 JCB 2CX Air Master sold for €7,600 Below right: This 2001 Landini Ghibli 105 tractor with Rossmore Loader low hours sold for €13,700