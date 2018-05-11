Why we are years away from credible alternatives to diesel power in farming

When it comes to high-powered tractors and other big self-propelled farm machines like combine harvesters, we are still years off finding credible alternatives to diesel power.

The main issue with proposed alternatives like electric and biofuels is field autonomy; that is, finding a replacement to diesel fuel that can realistically provide the hours (mileage equivalent in the motor world) that you can get out of a tank of fuel for long days in the field.

New Holland Agriculture is the tractor manufacturer which has made by far the most headway to date with biofuel designs. Others like John Deere and JCB have done some work on electric power.

Last year New Holland unveiled their concept methane-powered tractor. The idea is to make farmers independent in terms of fuel supply by using farm-grown energy crops, crop residue and other waste products to produce the biomethane needed to fuel the tractor. New Holland claims the resulting fuel has a virtually zero CO2 profile – and delivers an 80pc reduction in overall emissions and noise levels compared to current diesel engines. However, there is no mention of costs to date and it is very much a concept design still.