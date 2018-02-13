Watch: Inside the New Holland tractor factory

We visited the 40 hectare site where 10 hectares are covered and to date 1.6m tractors have come off the production line

The CNH Industrial Basildon plant has a 2.5 kilometer assembly line, where if you're a New Holland owner, your tractor was built out of the 133 which are produced here every year.

Some 3.1m engines rolled off the production line from 1964 – 2008 and with over 4,000 visitors to Basildon each year no wonder there are so many blue tractor fans about. What some tractor enthusiasts might not know is that just about all of New Holland tractors found on dairy farms and contractors yards in your locality are assembled at the New Holland Agriculture Plant in Basildon, Essex.

All tractors in the 120-315hp range which are exported to over 120 countries right across the globe are made there. The all-round T6 range from 125-175hp, the versatile T7 series from 175-270hp, and the most recent addition to the plant, the T7 Heavy Duty Range which won Machine of the Year 2017. The plant is a top 20 UK export company, exporting more than 90pc of tractors made. Some of the recent investment at the plant includes a brand new production line for the T7 Heavy Duty range and a redesigned and relocated cab line, which focuses on quality and ergonomic operation as well as dynamic test facilities, each tractor goes through a predetermined dynamic road test on a rolling road to ensure it meets the exacting quality control standards.