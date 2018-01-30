Spec and span: Derek Casey looks at two new mid-range tractors ideal for dairy and livestock farmers
Dairy and livestock farmers looking for a handy farmyard spec tractor will be interested in some new mid-range additions to the McCormick and Landini ranges available in Ireland this spring.
Starting with McCormick, the 110hp X6.35, 119hp X6.45 and the range-topping 126hp X6.55 tractors will slot into the range between the slightly smaller 85-113hp McCormick X5 Series and the larger 111-140hp X6.4 Series tractors.
"These new models provide an attractive option for operators wanting extra power and performance over our X5 Series tractors - or similar models from other manufacturers - but who are not ready for the jump to the X6.4 range," explains Ray Spinks, sales director and general manager at McCormick distributor AgriArgo UK & Ireland.
"With up to 126hp, a choice of transmission and pto packages, and a spacious but relatively low profile cab, we are confident these new models make an especially interesting proposition for small to medium size livestock farms," he added.
All three newcomers are powered by compact Deutz 3.6-litre four-cylinder engines that have proven attractive in terms of performance and fuel economy in the 90-107hp McCormick X4 Series tractors.
POWER SHUTTLE
A power shuttle transmission is standard, with simple 12x12 and 16x16 creep manually selected gears, or 36x12 and 48x16 creep with three-speed power shift providing quick speed changes under load.
An Eco option, which delivers 40kph at lower engine revs, and four-speed pto with Economy gearing for both 540 and 1000rpm, help optimise fuel economy on tractors engaged in a lot of road work or powering pto-driven equipment.