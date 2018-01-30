Spec and span: Derek Casey looks at two new mid-range tractors ideal for dairy and livestock farmers

FarmIreland.ie

Dairy and livestock farmers looking for a handy farmyard spec tractor will be interested in some new mid-range additions to the McCormick and Landini ranges available in Ireland this spring.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/machinery/tractors/spec-and-span-derek-casey-looks-at-two-new-midrange-tractors-ideal-for-dairy-and-livestock-farmers-36543098.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36543097.ece/b1b10/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-01-30_bus_37968330_I1.JPG