Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years
Tractor dealers are responsible for the majority of used tractors being imported, as the number of imported second-hand tractor far exceeds new tractor sales for the first time in three years.
New figures from the CSO show 4,263 tractors were licensed for the first time in Ireland last year, with 2,453 of these imported while the remaining 1,810 were new tractors.
According to the latest statistics, the number of new tractors being licensed in Ireland has gradually declined in recent years, dropping from 1934 in 2016 to 1,810 in 2017.
According to Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) CEO Gary Ryan, the figures are more reflective of trade activity and changing market demands than a surge in private imports.
In contrast, the numbers of used tractors being licensed in Ireland for the first time (ie used imports) have risen from 1,908 in 2016 and 2,453 in 2017.
“It is mainly trade activity with Irish dealers sourcing used imports for resale here.
“In 2015 there were 1,735 used imports which was considerably less than the long-term annual average. Sterling was strong, which impacted, as did the fact that sales of new tractors in the UK were in decline for a couple of years which reduced the supply of second hands.
"Brexit changed that with a weakened Sterling and an upturn of new tractor sales in the UK increasing the supply of used machines. In 2016 there were 2,200 used imports with the bulk coming after the Brexit vote - last year the figure rose to 2,750 units,” stated Mr Ryan.