Second-hand tractor imports outstrip new tractors sales for first time in 3 years

Tractor dealers are responsible for the majority of used tractors being imported, as the number of imported second-hand tractor far exceeds new tractor sales for the first time in three years.

New figures from the CSO show 4,263 tractors were licensed for the first time in Ireland last year, with 2,453 of these imported while the remaining 1,810 were new tractors.

According to the latest statistics, the number of new tractors being licensed in Ireland has gradually declined in recent years, dropping from 1934 in 2016 to 1,810 in 2017. According to Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) CEO Gary Ryan, the figures are more reflective of trade activity and changing market demands than a surge in private imports.

In contrast, the numbers of used tractors being licensed in Ireland for the first time (ie used imports) have risen from 1,908 in 2016 and 2,453 in 2017. “It is mainly trade activity with Irish dealers sourcing used imports for resale here.