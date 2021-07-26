Farming

Farming

Rebuilding classic Massey Ferguson tractors: ‘There was a curiosity to see how something built in 1961 actually worked’

Clare farmer Michael Barry and his brother Séamus spent 830 hours each and thousands of euro restoring their Massey Ferguson 35, then moved on to other classic tractors. He explains the appeal to Mark Donlon


Massey Ferguson 35 rebuild Expand
Close

Massey Ferguson 35 rebuild

Mark Donlon

For west Clare drystock farmer Michael Barry, restoring old tractors has added plenty of reward and functionality to farm life.

The Miltown Malbay man took over the family farm in 2012. His father passed away in 2016 and having spent some years in Singapore, Michael returned home to the farm for good in 2018.

Growing up around machinery provided essential learning for him and his brother Séamus from early on.

Privacy