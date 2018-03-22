Farm Ireland
Rated from 420hp to 620hp see John Deere's 9R series in action

POWER-PACKED: Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new John Deere range provides what the manufacturer claims is ‘an industry-leading hydraulic capacity’
POWER-PACKED: Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new John Deere range provides what the manufacturer claims is ‘an industry-leading hydraulic capacity’
FarmIreland Team

John Deere's 9R series tractors feature more horsepower on all models and what the company is calling an "industry-leading hydraulic capacity."

Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new range includes five 9R articulated four-wheel drive models, the 9420R, 9470R, 9520R, 9570R and the 9620R, which is now the largest John Deere tractor ever built; and three tracked models, the 9470RT, 9520RT and 9570RT.

John Deere's advanced PowerTech PSS 13.5-litre engine, plus the 15-litre Cummins QSX15 engine on the 9570R and 9620R, are all final tier stage IV emissions compliant and deliver the reliable horsepower and torque required for increased machine performance.

Regulations

All the engines share a common technology concept to meet the latest near-zero emissions regulations, featuring exhaust gas recirculation and an exhaust after-treatment combination of a diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction.

The e18 power shift transmission with eficiency manager has been designed to enhance productivity.

In addition, hydraulic flow has been increased to 435 litres/minute, giving these tractors plenty of capacity to handle large implements with ease.

Deere claims that an industry exclusive feature is the "hydrocushion" suspension system on the 9520R, 9570R and 9620R models. Located on the front axle, the suspension system eliminates power hop to ensure operators can get all of the available horsepower onto the ground.

The new cab provides increased operator comfort and ease of operation, with a redesigned command arm featuring a John Deere 4600 command centre display for convenient control of all tractor functions and settings.

This puts everything at the operator's fingertips, while sitting in a seat that can swivel 40 degrees to reduce strain when viewing rear implements.

All the tractors come with a new premium LED lighting package for unmatched work illumination at night.

Optional Active Command Steering - another industry exclusive for four-wheel drive tractors - provides improved steering at high transport speeds and reduces steering effort in the field.


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




