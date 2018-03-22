John Deere's 9R series tractors feature more horsepower on all models and what the company is calling an "industry-leading hydraulic capacity."

John Deere's 9R series tractors feature more horsepower on all models and what the company is calling an "industry-leading hydraulic capacity."

Rated from 420hp to 620hp see John Deere's 9R series in action

Rated from 420hp to 620hp, the new range includes five 9R articulated four-wheel drive models, the 9420R, 9470R, 9520R, 9570R and the 9620R, which is now the largest John Deere tractor ever built; and three tracked models, the 9470RT, 9520RT and 9570RT.

John Deere's advanced PowerTech PSS 13.5-litre engine, plus the 15-litre Cummins QSX15 engine on the 9570R and 9620R, are all final tier stage IV emissions compliant and deliver the reliable horsepower and torque required for increased machine performance. Regulations

All the engines share a common technology concept to meet the latest near-zero emissions regulations, featuring exhaust gas recirculation and an exhaust after-treatment combination of a diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction. The e18 power shift transmission with eficiency manager has been designed to enhance productivity.