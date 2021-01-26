Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New tractor sales held steady in 2020 as used imports hit a six-year high

Claas tractors held 8pc of the market Expand

Close

Claas tractors held 8pc of the market

Claas tractors held 8pc of the market

Claas tractors held 8pc of the market

Justin Roberts

Among all the gloom of 2020 it might be expected that less money was being spent on farm machinery. However, this appears not to be the case with new tractor registrations only 3pc down from 2019.

This is one highlight from the latest bulletin issued by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA). Another ray of sunshine is that there was over double the number of registrations in December 2020 than there werre in December 2019. Whether this is a trend which will continue into the new year remains to be seen.

Cork saw the greatest number of tractors being registered with 262 units. This was some way ahead of Tipperary and Wexford which recorded 130 units each. Cork is by far the largest county by land area so this is only to be expected. Indeed, it is over three times the size of Wexford suggesting that factors other than actual land use may be at play in Leinster. The 101-to-120hp band saw the highest level of registrations in 2020. There were 603 units in this bracket which represented nearly 32pc of all registrations. During the year, 87pc of all tractors registered had over 100hp, 56pc over 120hp and 29pc over 150hp.

Most Watched

Privacy