New tractor sales held steady in 2020 as used imports hit a six-year high

Among all the gloom of 2020 it might be expected that less money was being spent on farm machinery. However, this appears not to be the case with new tractor registrations only 3pc down from 2019.

This is one highlight from the latest bulletin issued by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA). Another ray of sunshine is that there was over double the number of registrations in December 2020 than there werre in December 2019. Whether this is a trend which will continue into the new year remains to be seen.

Cork saw the greatest number of tractors being registered with 262 units. This was some way ahead of Tipperary and Wexford which recorded 130 units each. Cork is by far the largest county by land area so this is only to be expected. Indeed, it is over three times the size of Wexford suggesting that factors other than actual land use may be at play in Leinster. The 101-to-120hp band saw the highest level of registrations in 2020. There were 603 units in this bracket which represented nearly 32pc of all registrations. During the year, 87pc of all tractors registered had over 100hp, 56pc over 120hp and 29pc over 150hp.

If the level of new registrations was unaffected by Covid, then Brexit would certainly appear to have boosted used tractor registrations. As the FTMTA notes: “Registrations of used imported tractors continued the strong performance seen in previous months with 387 units registered during December. This was one of the highest monthly figures seen all year, second only to November, and was the highest such December in at least six years and probably longer.” Wheeled loaders were the brightest performers in 2020 with an increase of 20 units over 2019. It may well be that there is a substitution effect as materials handling is left to dedicated machines, rather than the larger tractors being equipped with front-end loaders. The fight for the top-selling brand in 2020 was won by John Deere with 21pc of units. Massey Ferguson were only just pipped to the post with 20pc, while New Holland trailed at 17pc, Case took 11pc and Claas 8pc.

