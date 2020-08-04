Farming

Massey Ferguson delivers style and substance

MF's new 8S series focuses on operator comfort with a revamped cab, while a new gearbox maximises engine output, writes Justin Roberts

Justin Roberts

While the world has been otherwise engaged, Massey Ferguson has been quietly preparing its latest high-performance tractor range which was announced recently without the usual fanfare we have come to associate with the revelation of major changes.

Utilising the tried and trusted Agco Power 7.4-litre engine with revamped electronics, the machines are, to a great extent, a clean-sheet design.

The cab is the most obvious new item, while lurking beneath it are two gearbox options that Massey Ferguson are keen to promote as representing the very latest in non-CVT transmission technology.