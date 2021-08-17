Major increase in imported second-hand tractor numbers

The number of imported second-hand tractors licensed for the first time between January and July this year almost doubled on last year’s numbers for the same time.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that between January and July 2021, the number of imported/second-hand tractors licensed in the Republic was 2,262, compared to 1,227 for the first seven months of 2020, and up on the 1,647 registered for the same time frame in 2019.

That’s an increase of 84pc year on year and an increase of 37pc on 2019 figures.

The CSO figures also show that licensing of new tractors for the first seven months of this year was 1,708, up from 1,478 in 2020 and 1,605 for the same period in 2019.

The number of both new and imported/second-hand tractors in July remained steady year on year, in the region of 240 for both.

On the motoring front, in July 2021, 20,232 new private cars were licensed in Ireland, compared with 15,329 in July 2020, an increase of 32pc. This compares with 18,741 new private cars licensed in July 2019, while the number of imported cars is lower than July 2020 and July 2019.

For the first seven months of the year, the number of imported new cars licensed was 80,055, up 24pc on last year.

Of those, electric and hybrid cars accounted for 32.7pc of all the new cars licensed in the first seven months of the year, compared to 19pc for the first seven months of 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of new diesel cars being licensed fell for the first seven months of 2021 — 34.7pc of all new private cars licensed were diesel compared with 43.5pc in the same period for 2020.

Some 25,898 petrol cars were registered in the first seven months, while 5,649 electric cars and 13,155 petrol and electric hybrids were registered. Diesel and electric hybrids accounted for 1,567, and the number of petrol or electric plug-in/electric hybrids was 5,809.