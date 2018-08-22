John Deere announces CommandPRO joystick for all 6R Series tractors

John Deere’s CommandPRO joystick is now available for all small and mid-range 6R Series tractors.

These models also feature the new CommandCentre 4200 display, which provides all six AEF certified ISObus functions. In addition, all 6R Series models above 130hp now meet Stage V emission standards.

Launched at the end of 2016, Mannheim’s flagship 6230R and 6250R with CommandPRO set new standards for John Deere tractors, with the joystick introducing a new dimension in ergonomics and versatility.

Top speed can be reached with just one push, and 11 programmable buttons are available for the hitch, PTO, SCVs, AutoTrac controls etc.

The functionality of CommandPRO allows the tractor to be controlled from top speed to zero with a simple push or pull of the joystick, and lower speeds from 0 to 2kph can be achieved with the creeper control function.

Both the joystick and pedals can be operated at the same time, and there is no need for an external ISObus joystick as the driver can also operate the tractor and ISObus functions simultaneously.

CommandPRO will be available on the wider 6R Series range in combination with John Deere’s AutoPowr transmission, and both features are standard on the 6R Ultimate Edition models. CommandPRO can be ordered in combination with either the 4600 or the new 4200 CommandCentre display.

The 4200 replaces the 7in 4100 unit and features a larger 8.4in screen. This terminal controls AutoTrac, Section Control, data documentation and other applications. It is also ready for all AEF certified ISObus functions such as joystick control and data transfer between tractor and implements.