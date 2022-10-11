Inside Massey Ferguson’s state-of-the-art 133ac plant that has produced a million tractors

This has always been a Massey Ferguson farm. Going back generations, we’ve never had any other make of tractor here.

We’ve still got a three-cylinder MF 35 bought new in 1953, and a MF 415 combine from 1970.

So I grew up with the brand, and for as long as I can remember, I’ve been intrigued by the technology, the design and the manufacturing process

When I took delivery of a Massey Ferguson 5S 125 from Cork Farm Machinery in April, and saw the advances in machine development, I was really eager to experience first-hand how they develop the technology and how they produce such a quality machine.

Read More

I desperately wanted to get a glimpse inside the place it was built.

So I got in touch with the Massey Ferguson visitor experience team and arranged a trip to

AGCO’s state-of-the-art 54ha (133ac) production site at Beauvais, an hour’s train ride from Paris.

More than a million tractors have been produced here, and the workforce numbers 1,100.

In the mid-90s, Massey Ferguson joined the AGCO family, which also includes Fendt, Challenger and Valtra. AGCO — who have 24 sites around the world — have invested €250m over eight years in Beauvais, which has won numerous awards.



Our guide Jean Claude has worked there for 36 years and his passion for tractors still burns bright at the age of 76.

Expand Close Peter and his wife Paula with tour guide Jean Claude at Beauvais / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter and his wife Paula with tour guide Jean Claude at Beauvais

The French insistence on quality of life means the facility operates a seven-hour shift, five days a week and still manages to roll 80 tractors a day of the production line.

Our first stop was a 12-metre high computer-controlled stores with 9,000 part numbers listed, along with 1,000 Finnish-made SISU engines in stock at any one time.

Engines receive final preparations on site; three- and four-cylinder interchangeable blocks allow teams to prep four-, six- and seven-cylinder engines fitting starters and having engines ready to start.

Expand Close On the production line / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp On the production line

Jean Claude stopped us at “the border” and once we crossed the yellow and black line, we were in GIMA, which is a global leader in transmission technology — a joint venture with Claas.

Robotics provide absolute precision, and GIMA have invested heavily in heat treatment technology, using temperatures up to 960°C to ensure parts have durability and longevity no matter how extreme the workload. The most advanced heat treatment now uses helium.

On-site laboratories manage quality control.

Completed transmissions are then united with engines and axles, with 99pc of tractors built in 4WD. Massey Ferguson have been sourcing axles from the same company with over 40 years.

The steady stream of completed chassis consist of alternate high horsepower and lower horsepower, because the bigger tractors requiring a little more time to complete chassis.

Read More

Quality control is again waiting at the end of line, going through detailed checks to ensure all is ready for painting.

Again, robotics control the painting booth but the human eye inspects the quality prior to fully painted chassis heading for a 30-minute bake in the oven.

As the production line leaves the oven, teams begin to fit cooling systems, exhaust and finally diesel tanks.

A different section at Beauvais manufactures the diesel tanks for AGCO facilities across Europe, while another produces all the cabs, which can be seen waiting on an overhead line for their corresponding chassis.

Two teams of four people can fully fit a cab including electrics in 5-7 minutes.

Expand Close The cab is attached to the chassis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cab is attached to the chassis



The final section of the production line sees teams add fuel and the engine comes to life while the bonnet is added, and what resembles a Formula One pitstop is ready to fit wheels.

No time is wasted as while those are busy on the floor, an inspection pilot sits in the cab ensuring all cab components such as lights, wipers, radio, steering wheel position and seat are all working correctly.

Expand Close Masseys at Beauvais ready for final checks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Masseys at Beauvais ready for final checks

There is a high level of quality control at every stage of production.

If there is any glitch, a team leaders’ meeting is called to get to the root cause of why the tractor could not proceed on the production line.

I witnessed this as a completed 7610 nearing the end of line had the smallest of imperfections on the bonnet paint work; a team inspecting it and documented the issue before a driver stepped in to drive the tractor into quarantine so the imperfection could be resolved.

Three rolling roads await for the final part of quality control. Once a tractor enters the rolling road it is secured front and back with safety chains and then the operator must ensure the tractor preforms a computer-generated list of tasks.

The test can only be aborted for safety reasons and the tractor will not pass until the full list of tasks is complete.

Beyond that is a queue of Massey Fergusons of every size and spec awaiting delivery to their new owners.

Expand Close Finished Masseys at Beauvais / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finished Masseys at Beauvais

Orders can be personalised: I spotted an S7716 with its bodywork wrapped in the French Tricolor. 30pc of tractors produced are loader ready.

With our tour nearly over there was an opportunity to view the past and the future.

Pride of place in the visitor centre is a TE20 that was part of Edmund Hillary’s South Pole expedition in 1958. Massey Ferguson also supported an expedition in 2014 that saw a 5610 complete the same Antarctic trek in 17 days.

Expand Close A TE20 that was part of Edmund Hillary’s South Pole expedition in 1958 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A TE20 that was part of Edmund Hillary’s South Pole expedition in 1958

Then there is the giant white Next Concept tractor parked outside the visitor centre, giving us a glimpse of what tractor field work will be like in years to come: auto tyre pressure control, augmented reality heads-up windscreen display, integrated sensors and cameras to monitor implements, a steering-wheel-free cab with operation via three screens with telemetry and seamless data transfer to farm management systems.

Expand Close The Next Concept tractor has auto tyre pressure control, augmented reality heads-up windscreen display, integrated sensors and cameras to monitor implements / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Next Concept tractor has auto tyre pressure control, augmented reality heads-up windscreen display, integrated sensors and cameras to monitor implements

It is the ultimate in efficiency, and that was what I had taken away from the factory tour: Massey Ferguson’s drive for production efficiency aims to provide a high-specification machine at a price we can afford.

Overall, the message I took home to our farm was that I must focus on efficiency, sustainability and quality of life.