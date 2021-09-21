Farming

How to make sure you buy the right second-hand tractor

Reduce the risk when buying a used machine by following Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan’s checklist

When thinking of buying a second-hand tractor, there are a number of items that need to be looked at Expand
Thorough checks minimise the risk and help you get value for your money Expand
Check the dash for fault codes which should appear after engine start-up Expand
Examine tyres&rsquo; side walls for cracks, cuts and damage Expand
Review the service record of the tractor to see if the hydraulic oil and filters have been changed regularly Expand
The front axle should be leak-free and wheel hubs dry — if they are wet with gear oil, it suggests a problem Expand
Hydraulic spools should be examined for leaks and operation Expand
Examine the colour of the exhaust smoke — blue or white/grey mean there are problems Expand
Check the assistor rams for leaks and see if the lift is moving up and down as required, with no shuddering or knocking from the hydraulic pump Expand
Test to see if the PTO is turning on in all the different speeds Expand
Look to see if the PTO seal is leaking at the back of the tractor Expand

When thinking of buying a second-hand tractor, there are a number of items that need to be looked at

Tadhg Brosnan and Colm Egan

Care should always be exercised when buying anything second-hand, and this is particularly true with tractors.

With so many makes, models and size available, you need to consider carefully before investing in a machine that will be used so often over the next 5-10 years on the farm.

The first choice you face is who to buy from: a dealer or go private.

