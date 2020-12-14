How to import second-hand tractors after hefty post-Brexit tariffs take effect

As things stand, Brexit will mean that vehicles imported from Britain will attract a hefty tariff under WTO rules.

The UK has always been a rich source of used tractors. The benefits have been mutual. Ireland had a steady supply of affordable machinery, while the UK dealer could take in tractors on part exchange knowing that they had a ready market for them.

It also helped support prices if UK dealers’ yards weren’t cluttered with unsold tractors.

But that symbiotic arrangement looks to be grinding to a halt so Irish buyers, both private and trade, will need to start looking elsewhere — and the obvious hunting ground is continental Europe.

Yet there is some trepidation in entering this unknown market, if only because of the language barrier.

Despite that new challenge, the basics of buying are unchanged: the desired machine has to be located, then assessed; then payment needs to be made, followed by the arrangement of delivery.

Once in Ireland it needs to be registered for road use within 30 days of its arrival, entailing more paperwork and a trip to a local NCT centre. Failure to do so could lead to a fine or having the vehicle seized by Revenue and only released on the payment of a penalty.

Setting out to buy a used tractor from abroad can be a daunting task for the uninitiated, despite the internet giving private sellers and dealers everywhere a convenient shop window.

Going through the various stages still remains a time-consuming task with all the attendant risks, so it is worth considering two other options that alleviate the stress.

The first is to buy from a dealer here in Ireland who is familiar with all the pitfalls and paperwork of trading on the continent.

One such is Karl Timmins of Pat Timmins Tractors, Co Carlow, a company established to import Fords from the UK back in the ’70s.

“The world is so much smaller nowadays,” Karl says, although that doesn’t alleviate all the complexities of buying abroad. One of the major issues with continental tractors is that “they have a different type of pick-up hitch which needs replacing for Ireland and the UK”.

The company now specialises in New Hollands but still does a brisk trade in older Fords, which are in demand from collectors.

“We have built up contacts throughout Europe and buy from as far afield as Italy,” Karl says, adding that no one country is easier or harder to deal with than any other.

Buying an imported tractor from a dealer cuts out a lot of the anxieties. Yet it may be that the exact machine is not immediately available, although most importers will be happy to seek out a particular model if requested.

A second option is provided by E-Farm, a German company that was created to connect buyers and sellers, and provide a safe environment in which both parties can be certain of the deal.

The service it provides goes above and beyond the usual trading post type of site, offering a guarantee on the machinery.

It has over 6,000 tractors on its site. Having selected a desirable machine the potential customer can ask for a fixed-fee independent inspection.

Payment can be either up front or it may be delayed until the tractor arrives and is deemed to be as described.

However, the purchaser is still required to register the vehicle themselves.

E-Farm also generates a good deal of data on machine prices and movements within Europe.

The major manufacturers seem to approve of this new way of doing things — several have invested in the company over the past few years.

In essence Brexit is shifting the established trading pattern for imported used machinery away from the UK and towards the continent.

This adds a new dimension to seeking tractors offshore. Suddenly we will need to trust suppliers who are much further away and may not be able to communicate effectively.

Yet it is being done by individuals as well dealers, with new online services there to boost confidence.