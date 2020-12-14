Farming

Farming

How to import second-hand tractors after hefty post-Brexit tariffs take effect

If British tractors become prohibitively expensive, as seems likely, Irish buyers will look to the continent. Buying direct will pose difficulties with language barriers and red tape, but you could go through a dealer or try trading site E-Farm, which comes with guarantees

Hassle-free: Pat Timmins Tractors of Co Carlow import used New Hollands from all over Europe Expand

Justin Roberts

As things stand, Brexit will mean that vehicles imported from Britain will attract a hefty tariff under WTO rules.

The UK has always been a rich source of used tractors. The benefits have been mutual. Ireland had a steady supply of affordable machinery, while the UK dealer could take in tractors on part exchange knowing that they had a ready market for them.

