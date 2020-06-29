Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Getting bang for your buck on a second-hand tractor

Reliability, versatility and after-sales back-up should be the key priorities when buying a used tractor

Tractors for all requirements: A 2010 Claas Celtis 436RC Expand
A 2012 Landini 5 - 110HP Expand
A 2012 Claas Arion 420 CIS Expand

Close

Tractors for all requirements: A 2010 Claas Celtis 436RC

Tractors for all requirements: A 2010 Claas Celtis 436RC

A 2012 Landini 5 - 110HP

A 2012 Landini 5 - 110HP

A 2012 Claas Arion 420 CIS

A 2012 Claas Arion 420 CIS

/

Tractors for all requirements: A 2010 Claas Celtis 436RC

Michael Keaveny

Over the last two decades, tractors have become increasingly bigger, more sophisticated - and more expensive. A new tractor now costs €87,000 on average, according to industry research.

However, affordability remains key, especially on smaller holdings where the owner may have an off-farm job.

"A lot of big farmers will spend over €100,000 on tractors," says Conor Breen of Breen Farm Machinery, who operates Claas and Takeuchi dealerships in Cashel and Ennis.