Getting bang for your buck on a second-hand tractor

Over the last two decades, tractors have become increasingly bigger, more sophisticated - and more expensive. A new tractor now costs €87,000 on average, according to industry research.

However, affordability remains key, especially on smaller holdings where the owner may have an off-farm job.

"A lot of big farmers will spend over €100,000 on tractors," says Conor Breen of Breen Farm Machinery, who operates Claas and Takeuchi dealerships in Cashel and Ennis.

"You might see someone buying something smaller and cheaper but that is for an out-farm or a part-time farmer.

"However, there is still a market among farmers for smaller, inexpensive machinery.

"Small and part-time farmers are still in the market for tractors costing in the region of €30,000- 40,000. They want something reliable, that can be put on finance. Anything we retail we're committed to searching the market to get the best finance rate for."

Reliability and versatility are key when it comes to second-hand tractors, according to Conor.

"Generally the first question farmers in that category ask for is if the tractor has a wet clutch because they are very smooth to operate, and comfortable, and these type of clutches are more reliable.

"The general horsepower requirement is around 100-110. They also want something with a front loader and is a multi-purpose tractor, so it will be able to do everything on the farm."

Conor says that farmers often need advice in selecting the right type of tractor for their farm.

Tyres

"Any dealer should try to suit a tractor to the farmer's requirements," he says. "People come into me saying that they want a 140-horsepower tractor, and we find out what they want to use it for and it turns out they need something that is 180 horsepower - and the same is true on a smaller scale when some think they need 80 horsepower and it turns out they need 100."

Good tyres are also essential when buying a second-hand machine.

"Tyres are expensive for tractors so the customer is always looking for good tyres because they are aware of the cost of them - 60pc thread is seen as a minimal requirement for farmers buying second-hand tractors.

"If farmers are looking for something ultra-reliable then they are better off buying a new machine, supplied with a five-year warranty and a five-year service contract. Smaller tractors are becoming harder to come across and wouldn't be fit for a lot of set-ups such as larger dairy farms."

One such tractor that Breen Machinery stocks is a Landini 5-110H. With a price tag of €30,000, it can be fitted with a front loader for an additional €5,000. It has one previous owner and has 1850 hours; it is a good multi-purpose vehicle for a small or part-time farmer or a second tractor on a large farm.

Another good multi-purpose vehicle is a Claas 420 from 2012, with 120hp. With 4600 hours it comes with a three-month warranty and a price tag of €38,000 excluding Vat. It has a sloped bonnet which allows for good visibility when doing jobs such as stacking bales. It also has a heavy-duty back end, which makes it ideal transporting heavier round bales, as the tractor itself is quite heavy.

Other tractors that fit into this category are a 2010 Claas 436RX with a front loader. Costing €34,000, it is has a three-month warranty; and a 2017 Claas 340, which has 600 hours on it and costs €50,000 excluding Vat.

Conor also points out that buying from approved dealerships is highly beneficial for farmers as it offers them important after-sale service.

"It's important when a farmer is buying a tractor that they purchase from an FTMTA-certified dealer," he says.

"This is so they are assured they are dealing with someone who compliant with the relevant standards and someone who will look after them if they have issues .

"This is vital for farmers, especially if they are a part-time farmer. They can't afford to have breakdowns, from both a time and monetary point of view.

"We ensure that every second-hand machine we retail has a warranty, especially our Claas tractors which are finished to an approved used standard - so they get a lot more attention to detail going through the workshop as strict guidelines must be met by Claas to get the badge of an approved used machine.

"The issue we see with people buying tractors from different online platforms is that sometimes you don't know who you are buying it from," adds Conor.

"With a dealer, you'll get back-up from them. On top of all that you're creating employment in your area which is important."