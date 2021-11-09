First fully electric tractor hits Irish market

Eco-friendly: Farmtrac’s FT25G is the first fully electric tractor to hit the Irish market

The first fully electric tractor to hit the Irish market has landed. The FT25G made by Farmtrac, has all the benefits of a regular tractor while also being electric, according to distributor Reesink Ireland.

Thomas Cooney, general manager of at Reesink Ireland says its compact size, low noise levels and zero emissions will appeal to many.

“We have had very positive feedback from our colleagues in Reesink UK, who were appointed importers in 2019,” he says.

“It will be a very interesting proposition for stud farms, nurseries, local authorities, sports pitches and golf courses because of its unique qualities.”

Read More

The electric tractor is fully chargeable in five hours from a domestic socket and runs for six hours. It is powered by a replaceable 72v lithium-ion battery and has a three-range constant mesh transmission.

Expand Close The FT25G is powered by a replaceable 72v lithium-ion battery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The FT25G is powered by a replaceable 72v lithium-ion battery

It has hydrostatic power steering and a lifting capacity of 450kg at hitch point.

Cooney says this tractor proves that productivity won’t be affected by going green.

“We are already seeing a high level of interest in this model from our current customer base, which is not surprising given the increasing level of interest in general in electric vehicles,” he says.

The tractor is also targeted at landscapers who work in urban settings, he says.

“Noise pollution is eliminated with the FT25G, which means it’s ideal for landscapers working in built-up areas such as housing estates,” he says.

Having recently become the new Irish importer for Farmtrac products, Reesink will initially be concentrating on the compact and mid-size tractor ranges, from their retail branch in Nurney, Co Kildare.

Expand Close Reesink Ireland staff with the Farmtrac range / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reesink Ireland staff with the Farmtrac range

Farmtrac tractors are made using components from manufacturers such as Mitsubishi, Perkins, MITA, Carraro and BKT.

The range goes from a small 21hp compact model to a 113hp full-size; there are six diesel-powered models as well as the all-electric one.

Farmtrac has sold over one million tractors since their inception in 1961 and are one of the world’s top ten tractor manufacturers.