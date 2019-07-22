Fendt's revamped 900 Vario range sets new standards in 200hp-plus tractor market

German tractor maker Fendt has launched a tractor that sets new standards in the 200hp-plus tractor bracket. The new Fendt 900 Vario series is aimed at large farms and contractors worldwide looking for a powerful, capable tractor.

The 900 series will certainly appeal to Irish contractors and tillage farmers. The tractor's launch in Germany earlier this month sees a continuation of the Fendt 900 series story, which began at Agritechnica 1995 with the 260-hp Fendt Favorit 926 Vario.

With its five models (930 Vario, 933 Vario, 936 Vario, 939 Vario and 942 Vario), the new Fendt 900 Vario sits in the power range of 296 to 415hp. This puts it firmly into the high-power tractor class, slotting neatly into the power range between the Fendt 800 Vario and the 1000 Vario.

The new top model Fendt 942 Vario sees the 900-series venture beyond an impressive 400hp for the first time. As a popular all-round high-power tractor, the new 900-series generation is extremely versatile in its use. Made for heavy tractive or PTO work, the 900 series is also suitable for transport work at up to 60km/h.

The low unladen weight of just 11.7 tonnes and the integrated VarioGrip tyre pressure regulation system makes this series ideal for work with low ground pressure and high tractive power - all features that are music to contractors' ears.

Thanks to its modular equipment with or without rear power lift, rear PTO, front PTO, reversing driver station and a range of hydraulic, attachment and power lift models, it is compatible with all common attachments.

MAN engines

One of the big talking points surrounding the new 900 series is that all models will now be equipped with MAN six-cylinder engines designed specifically for Fendt, with a cubic capacity of nine litres and turbocharger with variable turbine geometry.

This marks a departure from the previous use of Deutz engines. With the new MAN engines, the change interval for the engine oil has gone up to an unprecedented 1,000 hours - a feature which Fendt's competitors in the high-end tractor market will be noting with interest.

The Fendt iD low speed concept, geared towards high power reserves, is used in the 900 series for the first time. The nominal engine speed is 1,700 rpm. During idle running, the engine speed is a cool 650rpm. The Fendt 900 Vario reaches a top speed of 60km/h at a fuel-saving 1,450rpm, 50km/h at 1,200rpm, and at 40km/h, the engine speed is just 950rpm. The maximum torque of up to 1,970Nm is reached at 1,100rpm on the top-end model Fendt 942 Vario. The torque is distributed dynamically over the front and rear axle, depending on the ground conditions. The front axle is driven separately. Fendt says the decoupling of the rear and front axle avoids tension on the road and on bends, and allows full traction in the field.

The further development of the Fendt 900 Vario included implementing the new Emissions Stage V (EU). The exhaust gas in the new large tractor is purified with an exhaust after-treatment system using a diesel oxidation catalyst, a diesel particulate filter and Selective Catalytic Reduction technology (SCR) to reduce emissions. The MAN engine works with a common rail system at an injection pressure of 2,500 bar.

Keen to make an impression on the lucrative North American market, Fendt says the new Fendt 900 Vario was designed for heavy traction work on every field across the world. With its popular flange or bar axle, it offers a variety of different tyre combinations, especially in Europe. But in order to meet global requirements, there is also a 60in track variant for the new series. This means that the high-power tractor can be used for row-crop applications.

The front axle, designed to fully power the tractor, has been further developed. Maintenance-free double wishbone axles provide for hydro-pneumatic single-wheel suspension. Fendt's VarioGrip tyre pressure regulation system on the go is also available as an option for the new 900 series. To bring the power to the ground, transfer traction and increase the footprint, a huge new tyre has been specially developed for the 900 series, with a maximum diameter of 2.20m (750/70 R44).

The new 900 Vario features a modular hydraulics system; there are two load-sensing hydraulic pumps. Users can also install an optional high-performance hydraulics system of 430 litres/minute capacity with two independent hydraulics circuits.

Two autonomous axial piston pumps meet the requirements of different flow and pressure levels in the two active hydraulics circuits. The volume flow is 220 l/min at control pump one, and 210 l/min at control pump two. With built-in pressure limit valves, the pumps always supply the right amount of oil in their active circuits according to the pressure.

