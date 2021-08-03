Checklist when buying a second-hand tractor

Premium
Patches of oils or fluids underneath are immediate problems.
The condition of the cab is often a good indicator as to the respect the previous owners showed the tractor.
General wear and tear should correspond with hours.
A tractor showing 2,000 hours but with the grips completely worn off the pedals from use would indicate a faulty or tampered-with hour meter.
Continuous turning over without firing might indicate fuel flow or heater plug issues.
A cold engine may smoke a little, but should clear quickly. Continuous blue or white smoke indicates bigger issues.
Turn the steering wheel and watch the front wheels. There should be an immediate response. A lag indicates wear somewhere in the linkage.
Check that each one performs its individual task completely. Check that all lights work. Additional work lights can be a huge bonus when working on those dark winter evenings.
Ensure oil levels are correct, the oil is of good quality and is not excessively blackened or burnt. Any cloudiness or signs of water in the oil is very bad news.
Ensure every gear engages correctly and there is no tendency to pop out of gear.
Use your senses: listen for strange sounds, feel for odd vibrations and keep an eye on the temperature gauge. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t, and will warrant further investigation.
If tyres are close to being replaced, this should be reflected in the price. Take a look at the hubs and steering linkage for signs of wear or leaks.
Look for signs of excessive wear and tear. If the tractor is equipped with a telescopic hitch, ensure it travels freely and locks closed correctly.
Have them join you if you feel you are out of your depth and might need some support in making the right decision.