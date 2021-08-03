Farming

Farming

Checklist when buying a second-hand tractor

Second-hand tractors in a lot

Patches of oils or fluids underneath are immediate problems.

1 Stand back and assess the general condition of the tractor

The condition of the cab is often a good indicator as to the respect the previous owners showed the tractor.

2 Check the hour meter

General wear and tear should correspond with hours.

