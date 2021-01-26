Bang for your buck: how does your tractor rate on horse power versus purchase price?

The new growing season is almost upon us and with the spring come thoughts of updating the farm tractor.

With the average horsepower of machines sold in 2020 lying in the 100-120hp bracket, the expense of replacement is obviously rising.

When considering a new machine there are many other factors to consider. These include the proximity and service record of the dealer, and the reputation of the brand as well as the personal preferences of the farmer.

Comparison between makes becomes ever more difficult with the growing sophistication of machines and the ever-widening number of options available.

Yet the basic calculation still boils down to the horsepower requirement and the cost of acquiring it.

To provide a starting point when seeking out the optimum choice, the cost per single unit of horse power in this case, may be considered. It is by no means a foolproof gauge, but it does give some indication of value for money.

Unfortunately, not all manufactures are happy to openly publish their prices. For those that do, the price (excluding VAT) of the most basic four-wheel drive model around the 110hp mark provides some chance of meaningful comparison, as shown in the models reviewed here.

Massey Ferguson

Model: Massey Ferguson 5711M

Power: 115hp

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €71,660

Euros per hp: €623

The bright red livery instantly makes the company recognisable as another great survivor of the giants from the heyday of tractor production. Since then, Massey Ferguson has placed itself towards the premium end of the market where it still thrives.

Belarus

Model: Belarus 1025.3

Power: 110hp

Gears: 16+8

RRP: €31,000

Euros per hp: €281.

A product of the Minsk Tractor Works, Belarus offer a very basic specification for a very basic price, although further options are available.

Kubota

Model: Kubota M5111

Power: 110

Gears: 36+36

RRP: €50,749

Euros per hp: €461

Kubota bring an excellent reputation from the construction industry to the agricultural market, yet they suffer a lack of dealers in Ireland despite the attractive price. An unfortunate situation but one they are working to improve on.

Landini

Model: Landini 5-120

Power: 113hp

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €57,335

Euros per hp: €507

The Italian manufacturer with a long pedigree was once considered a little cheap and cheerful over here. They have, though, worked on their quality under the latest ownership and shouldn't be casually dismissed.

McCormick

Model: McCormick X5.55

Power: 113hp

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €57,335

Euros per hp: €507

Unsurprisingly the 113hp McCormack is much the same tractor as its Landini stable mate. However, we can expect the McCormick brand to be associated more with AgriArgo's larger tractors in the future.

John Deere

Model: 5115M

Power: 115hp

Gears: 16+16

RRP: €60,485

Euros per hp: €526

A surprisingly low figure from a manufacturer with a reputation for expense. However, the M series are flagged as entry level, basic utility machines, so the frills are few and far between.

Case

Model: Case Farmall A 115

Power: 113hp

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €60,791

Euros per hp: €538

Case offer a wide choice in this sector which encompass many specialist models for specific purposes. The Farmall A is the least expensive 'standard' model and carries the name which made the company's fortune.

New Holland

Model: TD5.115

Power: 114hp

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €62,427

Euros per hp: €547

Despite being a brother to Case IH the parent company, Fiat Industrial, are happy to grant the two manufacturers a reasonable amount of brand autonomy. Of the two, New Holland does command a slight premium over its sibling.

Valtra

Model: Valtra A114

Power: 110

Gears: 12+12

RRP: €68,832

Euros per hp: €625

Valmet were once considered something of an oddball but a change in name to Valtra, followed by a change in ownership to AGCO, has seen its stock rise in recent years. Now accepted as a main brand it sits with other top-end marques.

SAME

Model: SAME Explorer 120 HD LS

Power: 116hp

Gears: 10+10

RRP: €76,680

Euros per hp: €661

To dispel any modern day myths that Italian tractors are cheap tractors SAME are up in the same league, cost wise, as its sister company Deutz Fahr. Yet they still enjoy a handful of dedicated dealers in Ireland.

Deutz Fahr

Model: Deutz Fahr 5120G LS

Power: 116hp

Gears: 40+40

RRP: €78,620

Euros per hp: €678

A major tractor brand that has never really gained ground in Ireland, yet they produce perfectly competent machines. Deutz engines are gaining popularity among many other farm machinery manufacturers.

Fendt

Model: Generation 3, 211 Vario

Power: 114hp

Gears: Constantly Variable Transmission.

RRP: €98,676

Euros per hp: €865

Never a bargain basement tractor, Fendt sell their machines on build quality, operating economy and the trademark constantly variable transmission. It is a formula that works well on the continent but has yet to gain wide acceptance here.