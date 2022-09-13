Tractor registrations remain in low gear as supply chain disruptions persist

Decline: The August 2022 new tractor market at 151 units was 15pc down on the same month last year. The year-to-date figures are 12pc lower than 2021 at 1,840

The latest FTMTA tractor registrations report shows the continuing impact of disruptions to global supply chains .

The year-to-date figures are 12pc lower than 2021 at 1,840.

Co Cork continues to lead the way, accounting for 260 of those, followed by Tipperary on 148 and Wexford on 124.

The most popular power band has moved to the 141-160hp category, which accounts for 20.82pc of all new tractor registrations this year.

Those lower than 100hp account for 10.32pc, with over-200hp on 9.62pc.

The data also shows that 220 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland last month, an 11pc increase on August 2021.

There were 1,821 used tractors first registered by the end of August 2022 compared with 2,803 last year — down 35pc.

40 new combine harvesters were registered in Ireland for the first eight months of 2022, compared with a total of 57 for the whole of 2021.

There were 32 used combines first-time registered for the year to the end of August, compared with 37 for the same period in 2021.

Wexford dominated the new combine harvester market on 10 so far this year, and five used machines.

Kildare accounted for six new combines along with three used imports, while Meath and Tipperary each had five new combines.

According to the FTMTA, supply chain issues impacted significantly on the delivery of new combine harvesters to the Irish market, and on the availability of used machines across Europe and the UK, a significant number of which are imported into Ireland each year.