Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Tractor makers’ profits take off after price hikes

John Deere reported a 75pc increase in profits. Photo: Chris McCullough Expand

Close

John Deere reported a 75pc increase in profits. Photo: Chris McCullough

John Deere reported a 75pc increase in profits. Photo: Chris McCullough

John Deere reported a 75pc increase in profits. Photo: Chris McCullough

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The world’s top tractor manufacturers are recording bumper profits this year, driven by price hikes for their equipment.

John Deere posted a quarterly profit last Wednesday that easily beat Wall Street estimates, with strong sales accelerated by price hikes for its agriculture and construction equipment.

Most Watched

Privacy