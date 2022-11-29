Tractor makers’ profits take off after price hikes

The world’s top tractor manufacturers are recording bumper profits this year, driven by price hikes for their equipment.

John Deere posted a quarterly profit last Wednesday that easily beat Wall Street estimates, with strong sales accelerated by price hikes for its agriculture and construction equipment.

Despite supply chain challenges, the world’s largest farm equipment maker reported a 75pc increase in profits for its final quarter of its fiscal year and forecast higher net income for next year.

Operating profit for Deere’s construction and forestry equipment grew 53pc from a year earlier, while precision agriculture products saw the biggest increase, rising 124pc.

AGCO, the manufacturer of well-known brands such as Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra, said its sales for the third quarter were approximately $3.1bn, an increase of approximately 14.5pc compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said solid operational performance and continued strong pricing overcame ongoing supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and significant currency headwinds.

“Healthy farm fundamentals are supporting order boards that now stretch well into 2023 in some regions,” he added.

AGCO said net sales in its Europe/Middle East region increased 10.6pc in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The improvement was driven by higher sales of tractors and replacement parts, along with what it described as “favourable” pricing actions. Strong growth in France, Turkey, central Europe and Scandinavia accounted for most of the increase.

Meanwhile, in its latest update in August, CNH Industrial, which includes the Case IH and New Holland brands, said it had just delivered a record quarter of revenues, up nearly 24pc over the previous year.

It cited a mixture of favourable volume, price realisation, outstanding operational execution and supportive product mix as the reasons behind the strong performance, and highlighted agriculture generating a record margin of 14.8pc.

It comes as new tractor sales figures for the year-to-October in Ireland were 10pc lower than the same period in 2021, according to the FTMTA.

Some 2,067 new tractors have been registered in the Republic of Ireland so far in 2022, compared with 2,305 units in 2021.

Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 303 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 165 units, followed by Wexford at 141 units.

Earlier this year, the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland said the increasing costs of new machinery for contractors and their client farmers were impacting the sustainability of many agricultural contracting businesses.