Top Irish bale handlers that won’t damage the wrap

The cost of baling silage has increased substantially over the years. Costs have risen again this year, with contractors’ representatives guiding a five per cent increase in fees and silage wrap-up over €10/roll.

It means farmers can not afford additional costs associated with damage to bales.

Irish farmers are lucky to have a plethora of home-grown companies producing high-quality bale-handling equipment.

Here, we go through some of the bale-grab options on the market, all of which emphasise bale protection during handling.

1. Nugent Bale Grab

Established in 1984, Tyrone-based Nugent Engineering has developed into a top Irish manufacturer of agricultural farm machinery and trailers. Nugent says its bale grab is of robust construction and is equipped to carry even the largest of bales.

Nugent designed its grab for fast, efficient movement of bales and says it can be attached to any front-loader.

The design incorporates the ability to fix one arm for stacking in awkward places, and it says the grab is perfect for stacking bales and dropping them into high feeders.

2. Fleming Agri Round Bale Grabber

The Fleming Agri based in Derry is a stalwart Irish farm machinery producer.

It says its Agri Bale Grabber is strong enough for telehandlers, while also being light enough for tractor loaders and is ideal for stacking round bales and dropping bales into feeders.

It says its bale grab’s large diameter 75mm clamping arms grab a larger proportion of the bale than any other grabber, giving more positive grip and better bale protection.

It weighs 175kg and has an opening range of 450mm-1880mm.

The Fleming design has a removal bolt on the locking arm that allows for bales to be stacked closer together. This, it says, results in individual arm movement, allowing the free arm to open wide for stacking bales.

The soft-hand design allows for a positive grip while reducing the risk of damage to the bale and wrap.

3. Cashels Hydraulic Bale Grab

Located in Mayo, Cashels has been manufacturing farm equipment since 1985 and has a large range of bale-handling equipment.

It says its Bale Grab’s unique curved design ensures the bale is cradled towards the curved mainframe and held securely by the two paddles.

This means that both the weight and pressure are evenly distributed across the unit while in use.

When stacking bales, the Cashel design also enables for either of the two paddles can be locked in position, allowing the other to do all the movement.

This feature allows the bales to be stacked tightly together without compromising the bale integrity.

The Cashel Bale Grab weighs 190kg, has a 1,000kg load capacity and is suitable for use on bales up to 1,500mm (5ft). Stands are also included for ease of fitting to loader.

4. JM Agri TR3 Single Bale Handler

JM Agri Design in Tralee, Co Kerry, was founded by design engineer Joseph Moynihan in 2015 and has become known for its unique range of bale-handling equipment.

Its claims its TR bale handler range, which is designed and manufactured in-house, achieves over 115pc greater efficiency for loading and unloading both round and square bales than conventional handlers.

JM says the slim design of the over-arm allows the TR bale handler to easily slide in-between bales and allows for the moving of stacked settled bales for resale without compromising the plastic wrap.

It weighs 220kg and has a max lifting weight of 1,200kg.

JM also says the unique patented over-arm design, fitted with rotating rollers and check valves, allows its bale to grip a bale safely and securely at any angle, without causing damage.

5. Sullivans Engineering Bale Stacker

Sullivans Engineering, based in Armagh, manufactures a wide range of agricultural products and were established in 2012.

It manufactures heavy-duty round bale grabs, which it says have been engineered to give a good positive clamping of the bale without causing damage to the wrap.

The bale grab can be used on either telehandlers or tractor loaders and is designed so bales can be stacked on either end or side.

Sullivans says the heavy-duty construction withstands the demands of modern telescopic handlers and the tubular-constructed arms pivot to ensure maximum grip on different sized bales.

It says the machine works equally well with silage, haylage, hay and straw round bales, wrapped bales or unwrapped round bales.

6. McHale R5 – Round Bale Handler

One of Ireland’s leading machinery producers, Mayo-based McHale manufactures a range of bale-handling equipment.

The McHale R5 Round Bale Handler is designed to keep the round bale as close as possible to the loader carriage. This, it says, gives better control and balance.

McHale says the bale hands on the R5 are designed so they cradle the wrapped round bales without damaging the plastic.

The R5 is ideal for collecting round bales which have been tipped on their ends in the field or can also be used to collect round bales which have been left normally after a baler, then rotate them 90 degrees and stack them on their ends so they hold their shape better.

The R5 weighs in at 160kg and a lifting capacity of 1,100kg.